Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch East Tennessee State at UT-Chattanooga in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Thursday night in college basketball action, East Tennessee State will take on UT-Chattanooga in an intriguing matchup.
    Author:

    The 2021-22 college basketball season is starting to have some issues due to the COVID-19 surge of late. Games are having to be canceled, but there are still some good matchups expected to be played on Thursday night. One under-the-radar game to watch will feature East Tennessee State taking on UT-Chattanooga.

    How to Watch East Tennessee State Buccaneers at UT-Chattanooga Mocs Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ESPN U (G)

    Live stream the East Tennessee State Buccaneers at UT-Chattanooga Mocs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of today's game, the Buccaneers have opened up the year with an 8-5 record. They have shown flashes of being a very good basketball team on both sides of the court. In their last game, East Tennessee State ended up beating Georgia by a final score of 86-84.

    On the other side of this matchup, the Mocs hold a 10-3 record themselves. UT-Chattanooga is fresh off of a 77-65 victory over Middle Tennessee. They have looked good this year and will look to continue that trend tonight against the Buccaneers.

    Both of these teams are quality squads and this should be a very entertaining game for the fans to watch. If you enjoy good basketball, this is a game for you even though it doesn't contain elite contenders. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    East Tennessee State at UT-Chattanooga

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Nets

    1 minute ago
    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Cavaliers at Wizards

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Magic

    1 minute ago
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch South Carolina at Missouri in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    duke women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Duke at Virginia Tech in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    east tennessee state
    College Basketball

    How to Watch East Tennessee State at UT-Chattanooga

    1 minute ago
    Pitt Panthers
    College Football

    How to Watch the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Pittsburgh vs. Michigan State

    1 minute ago
    michigan basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Michigan at UCF in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) looks to shoot the ball against Florida Gators guard Myreon Jones (0) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Brown at Maryland in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy