How to Watch East Tennessee State at UT-Chattanooga

On Thursday night in college basketball action, East Tennessee State will take on UT-Chattanooga in an intriguing matchup.

The 2021-22 college basketball season is starting to have some issues due to the COVID-19 surge of late. Games are having to be canceled, but there are still some good matchups expected to be played on Thursday night. One under-the-radar game to watch will feature East Tennessee State taking on UT-Chattanooga.

How to Watch East Tennessee State Buccaneers at UT-Chattanooga Mocs Today:

Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the East Tennessee State Buccaneers at UT-Chattanooga Mocs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Buccaneers have opened up the year with an 8-5 record. They have shown flashes of being a very good basketball team on both sides of the court. In their last game, East Tennessee State ended up beating Georgia by a final score of 86-84.

On the other side of this matchup, the Mocs hold a 10-3 record themselves. UT-Chattanooga is fresh off of a 77-65 victory over Middle Tennessee. They have looked good this year and will look to continue that trend tonight against the Buccaneers.

Both of these teams are quality squads and this should be a very entertaining game for the fans to watch. If you enjoy good basketball, this is a game for you even though it doesn't contain elite contenders. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.