    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch East Tennessee State vs. Chattanooga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 14, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers guard Ledarrius Brewer (25) drives around Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

    SoCon foes meet when the Chattanooga Mocs (10-3, 0-0 SoCon) host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) at McKenzie Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

    How to Watch Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State

    Chattanooga vs East Tennessee State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Chattanooga

    -7.5

    136.5 points

    Key Stats for Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State

    • The 78.5 points per game the Mocs average are 8.7 more points than the Buccaneers allow (69.8).
    • The Buccaneers' 70.9 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 62.8 the Mocs allow to opponents.
    • The Mocs are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Buccaneers allow to opponents.
    • The Buccaneers' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Mocs have given up to their opponents (40.9%).

    Chattanooga Players to Watch

    • Malachi Smith is tops on his squad in points (20.4), rebounds (6.5) and assists (3.7) per game, shooting 54.9% from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Silvio De Sousa averages 12.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 58.3% from the floor.
    • David Jean-Baptiste posts 14.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Darius Banks posts 6.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the field.
    • A.J. Caldwell averages 4.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    East Tennessee State Players to Watch

    • Ledarrius Brewer is posting team highs in points (12.5 per game) and assists (2.1). And he is delivering 5.2 rebounds, making 42.0% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.
    • David Sloan is the Buccaneers' top assist man (4.5 per game), and he contributes 11.8 points and 2.8 rebounds.
    • Ty Brewer is No. 1 on the Buccaneers in rebounding (6.4 per game), and averages 9.7 points and 1.1 assists. He also puts up 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Jordan King is averaging 12.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 43.6% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per game.
    • The Buccaneers receive 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Charlie Weber.

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    East Tennessee State at UT-Chattanooga

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
