How to Watch East Tennessee State vs. Chattanooga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
SoCon foes meet when the Chattanooga Mocs (10-3, 0-0 SoCon) host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) at McKenzie Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 30, 2021.
How to Watch Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State
- Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: McKenzie Arena
Chattanooga
-7.5
136.5 points
Key Stats for Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State
- The 78.5 points per game the Mocs average are 8.7 more points than the Buccaneers allow (69.8).
- The Buccaneers' 70.9 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 62.8 the Mocs allow to opponents.
- The Mocs are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Buccaneers allow to opponents.
- The Buccaneers' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Mocs have given up to their opponents (40.9%).
Chattanooga Players to Watch
- Malachi Smith is tops on his squad in points (20.4), rebounds (6.5) and assists (3.7) per game, shooting 54.9% from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Silvio De Sousa averages 12.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 58.3% from the floor.
- David Jean-Baptiste posts 14.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Darius Banks posts 6.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the field.
- A.J. Caldwell averages 4.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
East Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Ledarrius Brewer is posting team highs in points (12.5 per game) and assists (2.1). And he is delivering 5.2 rebounds, making 42.0% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.
- David Sloan is the Buccaneers' top assist man (4.5 per game), and he contributes 11.8 points and 2.8 rebounds.
- Ty Brewer is No. 1 on the Buccaneers in rebounding (6.4 per game), and averages 9.7 points and 1.1 assists. He also puts up 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jordan King is averaging 12.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 43.6% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per game.
- The Buccaneers receive 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Charlie Weber.
How To Watch
East Tennessee State at UT-Chattanooga
Live Stream: FUBOTV
