Nov 14, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers guard Ledarrius Brewer (25) drives around Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

SoCon foes meet when the Chattanooga Mocs (10-3, 0-0 SoCon) host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) at McKenzie Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

How to Watch Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: McKenzie Arena

McKenzie Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Chattanooga -7.5 136.5 points

Key Stats for Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State

The 78.5 points per game the Mocs average are 8.7 more points than the Buccaneers allow (69.8).

The Buccaneers' 70.9 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 62.8 the Mocs allow to opponents.

The Mocs are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Buccaneers allow to opponents.

The Buccaneers' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Mocs have given up to their opponents (40.9%).

Chattanooga Players to Watch

Malachi Smith is tops on his squad in points (20.4), rebounds (6.5) and assists (3.7) per game, shooting 54.9% from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Silvio De Sousa averages 12.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 58.3% from the floor.

David Jean-Baptiste posts 14.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Darius Banks posts 6.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the field.

A.J. Caldwell averages 4.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

East Tennessee State Players to Watch