    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 22, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers forward Damari Monsanto (12) shoots against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

    The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (0-0) take on the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) at Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday, November 14, 2021. The game begins at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State

    Tennessee vs East Tennessee State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Tennessee

    -16.5

    136 points

    Key Stats for Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State

    • Last year, the 71.9 points per game the Volunteers recorded were 5.7 more points than the Buccaneers allowed (66.2).
    • The Buccaneers scored an average of 69.4 points per game last year, 5.9 more points than the 63.5 the Volunteers allowed.
    • Last season, the Volunteers had a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents knocked down.
    • The Buccaneers shot 43.8% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 40.1% the Volunteers' opponents shot last season.

    Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Josiah-Jordan James paced his team in rebounds per game (6) last year, and also posted 7.4 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he put up 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Jaden Springer posted 12 points and 2.8 assists per game last year -- both team highs. He also put up 3.4 rebounds, shooting 46.7% from the field.
    • Keon Johnson averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest last year, shooting 44.7% from the field.
    • Yves Pons put up 8.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he put up 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
    • Santiago Vescovi put up a team-best 3.1 assists per game last year. He also averaged 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 38.8% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

    East Tennessee State Players to Watch

    • Ledarrius Brewer put up 16.2 points per game last season to go with 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
    • Damari Monsanto pulled down 7.3 rebounds per game, while David Sloan dished out 4.3 assists per contest.
    • Brewer knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Brewer averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Silas Adheke compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    East Tennessee State at Tennessee

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
