The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (0-0) take on the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) at Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday, November 14, 2021. The game begins at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Sunday, November 14, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Favorite Spread Total Tennessee -16.5 136 points

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State

Last year, the 71.9 points per game the Volunteers recorded were 5.7 more points than the Buccaneers allowed (66.2).

The Buccaneers scored an average of 69.4 points per game last year, 5.9 more points than the 63.5 the Volunteers allowed.

Last season, the Volunteers had a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents knocked down.

The Buccaneers shot 43.8% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 40.1% the Volunteers' opponents shot last season.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Josiah-Jordan James paced his team in rebounds per game (6) last year, and also posted 7.4 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he put up 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jaden Springer posted 12 points and 2.8 assists per game last year -- both team highs. He also put up 3.4 rebounds, shooting 46.7% from the field.

Keon Johnson averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest last year, shooting 44.7% from the field.

Yves Pons put up 8.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he put up 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Santiago Vescovi put up a team-best 3.1 assists per game last year. He also averaged 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 38.8% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

East Tennessee State Players to Watch