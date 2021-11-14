Tennessee looks for its second straight win to open the college basketball season when it hosts East Tennessee State on Sunday afternoon.

East Tennessee State takes the short trip to Knoxville on Sunday looking for its first win of the year after it came up just short on Friday night against Appalachian State.

How to Watch East Tennessee State at Tennessee Today:

Match Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

The Buccaneers led by as many as 10 in the first half but couldn't hold on to the lead as they went back and forth with the Mountaineers throughout the second half before finally losing 69-67.

Sunday, they get a tougher task as they visit No. 18 Tennessee which is coming off a big win in its opener on Tuesday.

The Volunteers got off to a slow start in their debut. UT Martin was within one with just over four minutes to go in the first half before they were finally able to pull away.

Tennessee would lead by just eight at halftime but outscored the Skyhawks by 20 in the second half to win 90-62.

Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi both scored 20 points to lead the Vols to the opening night win.

Tennessee will be big favorites in this game, but the team needs to make sure it isn't looking ahead to a big matchup with No. 4 Villanova next Saturday.

