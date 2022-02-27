Skip to main content

How to Watch East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers guard David Sloan (4) reacts after making a three point shot for the lead in the final seconds against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

SoCon opponents square off when the UNC Greensboro Spartans (17-12, 9-8 SoCon) host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-16, 6-11 SoCon) at Greensboro Coliseum, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State

  • Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

UNC Greensboro vs East Tennessee State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UNC Greensboro

-3.5

131.5 points

Key Stats for UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State

  • The 64.9 points per game the Spartans put up are 7.9 fewer points than the Buccaneers allow (72.8).
  • The Buccaneers' 71.9 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 64.4 the Spartans give up.
  • This season, the Spartans have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Buccaneers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 41.5% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

  • De'Monte Buckingham averages 12.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.1 assists, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 43.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Bas Leyte puts up 9.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Kobe Langley leads the Spartans at 3 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.8 rebounds and 7.7 points.
  • Kaleb Hunter averages 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Dante Treacy is averaging 6.4 points, 2.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.

East Tennessee State Players to Watch

  • David Sloan is the Buccaneers' top assist man (5.1 per game), and he posts 12.2 points and 3.1 rebounds.
  • Ledarrius Brewer is averaging team highs in points (14.8 per game) and assists (2.1). And he is contributing 5.3 rebounds, making 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.
  • Ty Brewer leads the Buccaneers in rebounding (6.6 per game), and averages 10.5 points and 1 assists. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Jordan King is putting up 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 42.5% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per contest.
  • The Buccaneers receive 6.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Mohab Yasser.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

East Tennessee State at UNC-Greensboro

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

