SoCon opponents square off when the UNC Greensboro Spartans (17-12, 9-8 SoCon) host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-16, 6-11 SoCon) at Greensboro Coliseum, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
UNC Greensboro
-3.5
131.5 points
Key Stats for UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State
- The 64.9 points per game the Spartans put up are 7.9 fewer points than the Buccaneers allow (72.8).
- The Buccaneers' 71.9 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 64.4 the Spartans give up.
- This season, the Spartans have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Buccaneers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 41.5% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.
UNC Greensboro Players to Watch
- De'Monte Buckingham averages 12.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.1 assists, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 43.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Bas Leyte puts up 9.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Kobe Langley leads the Spartans at 3 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.8 rebounds and 7.7 points.
- Kaleb Hunter averages 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Dante Treacy is averaging 6.4 points, 2.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.
East Tennessee State Players to Watch
- David Sloan is the Buccaneers' top assist man (5.1 per game), and he posts 12.2 points and 3.1 rebounds.
- Ledarrius Brewer is averaging team highs in points (14.8 per game) and assists (2.1). And he is contributing 5.3 rebounds, making 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.
- Ty Brewer leads the Buccaneers in rebounding (6.6 per game), and averages 10.5 points and 1 assists. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Jordan King is putting up 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 42.5% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per contest.
- The Buccaneers receive 6.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Mohab Yasser.
