Butler goes for its fourth straight win on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Eastern Illinois in college basketball.

Butler hosts Eastern Illinois on Saturday coming off its biggest win of the year. The Bulldogs came back from a double-digit second-half deficit to force overtime against Oklahoma. They then won the game in the extra period to get an upset over the red-hot Sooners.

How to Watch Eastern Illinois at Butler Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Eastern Illinois at Butler game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was the third in a row for Butler and improved its record to 6-3 on the year. The Bulldogs looked shaky in the Maui Invitational but have found some answers and look a lot better as they get closer to the beginning of Big East play.

Saturday, they look for their fourth straight win as they take on an Eastern Illinois team that has just two wins on the year.

Eastern Illinois heads to Butler coming off a 28-point loss to Missouri. The loss kept them from winning its second straight game and dropped its record to 2-8.

It has been a tough start for the Panthers, but Saturday they will look to get a huge upset of a Butler team that could come into the game overlooking them because of its big win over Oklahoma.

Regional restrictions may apply.