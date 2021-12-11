Mar 6, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) dribbles the ball while defended by Creighton Bluejays guards Marcus Zegarowski (11) and Mitch Ballock (24) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Butler Bulldogs (6-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-8) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Butler vs. Eastern Illinois

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Total Butler -21.5 121.5 points

Key Stats for Butler vs. Eastern Illinois

The 64.8 points per game the Bulldogs average are 5.8 fewer points than the Panthers allow (70.6).

The Panthers' 58.1 points per game are just 0.7 fewer points than the 58.8 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Panthers allow to opponents.

Butler Players to Watch

Chuck Harris is tops on the Bulldogs at 2.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.9 rebounds and 11.3 points.

Jair Bolden paces the Bulldogs at 11.6 points per game, while also posting 1.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Jayden Taylor posts 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 39.7% from the field.

Ty Groce averages 6.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the field and 37.0% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Bryce Golden leads the Bulldogs at 4.2 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.6 assists and 7.1 points.

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch