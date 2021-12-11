Publish date:
How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (6-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-8) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Butler
-21.5
121.5 points
Key Stats for Butler vs. Eastern Illinois
- The 64.8 points per game the Bulldogs average are 5.8 fewer points than the Panthers allow (70.6).
- The Panthers' 58.1 points per game are just 0.7 fewer points than the 58.8 the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Panthers allow to opponents.
Butler Players to Watch
- Chuck Harris is tops on the Bulldogs at 2.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.9 rebounds and 11.3 points.
- Jair Bolden paces the Bulldogs at 11.6 points per game, while also posting 1.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds.
- Jayden Taylor posts 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 39.7% from the field.
- Ty Groce averages 6.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the field and 37.0% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Bryce Golden leads the Bulldogs at 4.2 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.6 assists and 7.1 points.
Eastern Illinois Players to Watch
- Kejuan Clements tops the Panthers in scoring (8.6 points per game), rebounding (5.2) and assists (4.7), making 39.5% from the floor. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Rodolfo Rufino Bolis gives the Panthers 7.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jermaine Hamlin gets the Panthers 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.
- The Panthers receive 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Henry Abraham.
- Sammy Friday gives the Panthers 8.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
