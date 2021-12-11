Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 6, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) dribbles the ball while defended by Creighton Bluejays guards Marcus Zegarowski (11) and Mitch Ballock (24) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 6, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) dribbles the ball while defended by Creighton Bluejays guards Marcus Zegarowski (11) and Mitch Ballock (24) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Butler Bulldogs (6-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-8) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Butler vs. Eastern Illinois

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
    Butler vs Eastern Illinois Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Butler

    -21.5

    121.5 points

    Key Stats for Butler vs. Eastern Illinois

    • The 64.8 points per game the Bulldogs average are 5.8 fewer points than the Panthers allow (70.6).
    • The Panthers' 58.1 points per game are just 0.7 fewer points than the 58.8 the Bulldogs give up.
    • The Bulldogs are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Panthers allow to opponents.

    Butler Players to Watch

    • Chuck Harris is tops on the Bulldogs at 2.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.9 rebounds and 11.3 points.
    • Jair Bolden paces the Bulldogs at 11.6 points per game, while also posting 1.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds.
    • Jayden Taylor posts 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 39.7% from the field.
    • Ty Groce averages 6.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the field and 37.0% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Bryce Golden leads the Bulldogs at 4.2 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.6 assists and 7.1 points.

    Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

    • Kejuan Clements tops the Panthers in scoring (8.6 points per game), rebounding (5.2) and assists (4.7), making 39.5% from the floor. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Rodolfo Rufino Bolis gives the Panthers 7.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Jermaine Hamlin gets the Panthers 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.
    • The Panthers receive 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Henry Abraham.
    • Sammy Friday gives the Panthers 8.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Eastern Illinois at Butler

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
