Mar 5, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; SIU Edwardsville Cougars guard Ray'Sean Taylor (3) drives to the basket as Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) defends during the first half at Enterprise Center.

The Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-12, 0-0 OVC) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-8, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Lantz Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Lantz Arena

Key Stats for Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville

The 69.1 points per game the Cougars average are the same as the Panthers allow.

The Panthers put up an average of 56.7 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 66.5 the Cougars give up to opponents.

The Cougars are shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 43.3% the Panthers allow to opponents.

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

Ray'Sean Taylor leads the Cougars in scoring, tallying 17.8 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

SIU-Edwardsville's leading rebounder is Deejuan Pruitt averaging 5.8 boards per game and its best passer is Courtney Carter and his 3.0 assists per game.

Taylor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cougars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

The SIU-Edwardsville steals leader is Taylor, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Lamar Wright, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

Kejuan Clements' points (9.2 per game) and assists (4.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Panthers' leaderboards.

Rodolfo Rufino Bolis grabs 4.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.6 points per game and adds 1.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Eastern Illinois rebounding leaderboard.

Henry Abraham knocks down 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Panthers.

Rufino Bolis (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Eastern Illinois while Jermaine Hamlin (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 Purdue Fort Wayne W 80-59 Home 12/12/2021 UMKC W 60-56 Home 12/19/2021 William Woods W 84-29 Home 12/21/2021 South Alabama L 84-69 Away 1/8/2022 Murray State L 74-69 Home 1/13/2022 Eastern Illinois - Away 1/15/2022 Southeast Missouri State - Home 1/17/2022 Belmont - Home 1/20/2022 Tennessee Tech - Away 1/22/2022 Morehead State - Away 1/24/2022 UT Martin - Away

Eastern Illinois Schedule