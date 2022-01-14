Skip to main content

How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; SIU Edwardsville Cougars guard Ray'Sean Taylor (3) drives to the basket as Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) defends during the first half at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-12, 0-0 OVC) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-8, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Lantz Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville

Key Stats for Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville

  • The 69.1 points per game the Cougars average are the same as the Panthers allow.
  • The Panthers put up an average of 56.7 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 66.5 the Cougars give up to opponents.
  • The Cougars are shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 43.3% the Panthers allow to opponents.

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

  • Ray'Sean Taylor leads the Cougars in scoring, tallying 17.8 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
  • SIU-Edwardsville's leading rebounder is Deejuan Pruitt averaging 5.8 boards per game and its best passer is Courtney Carter and his 3.0 assists per game.
  • Taylor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cougars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
  • The SIU-Edwardsville steals leader is Taylor, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Lamar Wright, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

  • Kejuan Clements' points (9.2 per game) and assists (4.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Panthers' leaderboards.
  • Rodolfo Rufino Bolis grabs 4.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.6 points per game and adds 1.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Eastern Illinois rebounding leaderboard.
  • Henry Abraham knocks down 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Panthers.
  • Rufino Bolis (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Eastern Illinois while Jermaine Hamlin (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/8/2021

Purdue Fort Wayne

W 80-59

Home

12/12/2021

UMKC

W 60-56

Home

12/19/2021

William Woods

W 84-29

Home

12/21/2021

South Alabama

L 84-69

Away

1/8/2022

Murray State

L 74-69

Home

1/13/2022

Eastern Illinois

-

Away

1/15/2022

Southeast Missouri State

-

Home

1/17/2022

Belmont

-

Home

1/20/2022

Tennessee Tech

-

Away

1/22/2022

Morehead State

-

Away

1/24/2022

UT Martin

-

Away

Eastern Illinois Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/7/2021

Missouri

L 72-44

Away

12/11/2021

Butler

L 66-54

Away

12/18/2021

Western Illinois

L 71-54

Away

12/21/2021

Ball State

L 75-55

Away

12/29/2021

Morehead State

L 63-50

Away

1/13/2022

SIU-Edwardsville

-

Home

1/15/2022

Austin Peay

-

Away

1/17/2022

Murray State

-

Home

1/20/2022

Murray State

-

Away

1/22/2022

Southeast Missouri State

-

Home

1/24/2022

Belmont

-

Home

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Eastern Illinois

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

