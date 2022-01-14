How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-12, 0-0 OVC) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-8, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Lantz Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Lantz Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville
- The 69.1 points per game the Cougars average are the same as the Panthers allow.
- The Panthers put up an average of 56.7 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 66.5 the Cougars give up to opponents.
- The Cougars are shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 43.3% the Panthers allow to opponents.
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- Ray'Sean Taylor leads the Cougars in scoring, tallying 17.8 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
- SIU-Edwardsville's leading rebounder is Deejuan Pruitt averaging 5.8 boards per game and its best passer is Courtney Carter and his 3.0 assists per game.
- Taylor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cougars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- The SIU-Edwardsville steals leader is Taylor, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Lamar Wright, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Eastern Illinois Players to Watch
- Kejuan Clements' points (9.2 per game) and assists (4.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Panthers' leaderboards.
- Rodolfo Rufino Bolis grabs 4.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.6 points per game and adds 1.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Eastern Illinois rebounding leaderboard.
- Henry Abraham knocks down 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Panthers.
- Rufino Bolis (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Eastern Illinois while Jermaine Hamlin (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
SIU-Edwardsville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Purdue Fort Wayne
W 80-59
Home
12/12/2021
UMKC
W 60-56
Home
12/19/2021
William Woods
W 84-29
Home
12/21/2021
South Alabama
L 84-69
Away
1/8/2022
Murray State
L 74-69
Home
1/13/2022
Eastern Illinois
-
Away
1/15/2022
Southeast Missouri State
-
Home
1/17/2022
Belmont
-
Home
1/20/2022
Tennessee Tech
-
Away
1/22/2022
Morehead State
-
Away
1/24/2022
UT Martin
-
Away
Eastern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Missouri
L 72-44
Away
12/11/2021
Butler
L 66-54
Away
12/18/2021
Western Illinois
L 71-54
Away
12/21/2021
Ball State
L 75-55
Away
12/29/2021
Morehead State
L 63-50
Away
1/13/2022
SIU-Edwardsville
-
Home
1/15/2022
Austin Peay
-
Away
1/17/2022
Murray State
-
Home
1/20/2022
Murray State
-
Away
1/22/2022
Southeast Missouri State
-
Home
1/24/2022
Belmont
-
Home