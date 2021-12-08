Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    How to Watch Eastern Kentucky at USC in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 16 USC looks to stay unbeaten on the year when it hosts Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday night.
    The No. 16 USC men's basketball team enters Tuesday's game against Eastern Kentucky a perfect 8–0 on the year.

    The Trojans narrowly escaped their first loss of the year in their most recent game when Chevez Goodwin hit a shot and got fouled with 16 seconds left against Washington State. Goodwin would hit the free throw to give the Trojans a 63–61 win in their second Pac-12 game of the year Saturday.

    The narrow win was the closest USC has come to losing this year.

    On Tuesday night, the Trojans will look to avoid a hangover from the close win as they take on an Eastern Kentucky team that has lost three straight.

    The Colonels started the year 4–1 but have lost three straight close games to West Virginia, Radford and Western Kentucky. Two of the losses were by five or less and they also have an earlier loss to James Madison by a single point.

    Eastern Kentucky has been very competitive despite the losses but will get its toughest test of the year on Tuesday against a very good USC team.

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Eastern Kentucky at USC in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
