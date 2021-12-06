Publish date:
How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 20 USC Trojans (8-0) hope to build on an eight-game winning streak when they host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Galen Center.
How to Watch USC vs. Eastern Kentucky
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Galen Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for USC vs. Eastern Kentucky
- The 78.1 points per game the Trojans score are 6.2 more points than the Colonels allow (71.9).
- The Colonels put up an average of 82.4 points per game, 21.9 more points than the 60.5 the Trojans allow.
- The Trojans make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- The Colonels' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Trojans have given up to their opponents (35.2%).
USC Players to Watch
- Isaiah Mobley posts a team-best 9.1 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 12.9 points and 2.8 assists, shooting 41.2% from the field and 32.1% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Boogie Ellis posts 14.0 points and 3.3 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 3.8 rebounds, shooting 53.1% from the floor and 40.6% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Drew Peterson leads the Trojans at 3.9 assists per game, while also posting 5.5 rebounds and 9.9 points.
- Chevez Goodwin averages 12.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Agbonkpolo is averaging 8.5 points, 0.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Michael Moreno is the Colonels' top scorer (13.1 points per game) and assist man (0.9), and delivers 6.7 rebounds.
- Jannson Williams is putting up team highs in points (13.1 per game) and rebounds (6.8). And he is producing 0.6 assists, making 49.3% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.
- Devontae Blanton is No. 1 on the Colonels in assists (4.0 per game), and produces 9.9 points and 4.9 rebounds. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Cooper Robb gives the Colonels 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Curt Lewis is putting up 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 43.9% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.
How To Watch
December
7
2021
Eastern Kentucky at USC
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)