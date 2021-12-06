Nov 26, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Eastern Kentucky Colonels forward Michael Moreno (24) shoots the ball over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Isaiah Cottrell (13) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 USC Trojans (8-0) hope to build on an eight-game winning streak when they host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Galen Center.

How to Watch USC vs. Eastern Kentucky

Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Galen Center

Key Stats for USC vs. Eastern Kentucky

The 78.1 points per game the Trojans score are 6.2 more points than the Colonels allow (71.9).

The Colonels put up an average of 82.4 points per game, 21.9 more points than the 60.5 the Trojans allow.

The Trojans make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Colonels have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

The Colonels' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Trojans have given up to their opponents (35.2%).

USC Players to Watch

Isaiah Mobley posts a team-best 9.1 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 12.9 points and 2.8 assists, shooting 41.2% from the field and 32.1% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Boogie Ellis posts 14.0 points and 3.3 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 3.8 rebounds, shooting 53.1% from the floor and 40.6% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Drew Peterson leads the Trojans at 3.9 assists per game, while also posting 5.5 rebounds and 9.9 points.

Chevez Goodwin averages 12.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Agbonkpolo is averaging 8.5 points, 0.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch