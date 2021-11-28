Eastern Michigan vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (5-0) will host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-3) after winning five straight home games. The matchup begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 28, 2021.
How to Watch DePaul vs. Eastern Michigan
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
DePaul
-11.5
146.5 points
Key Stats for DePaul vs. Eastern Michigan
- The 86 points per game the Blue Demons average are 7.8 more points than the Eagles allow (78.2).
- The Eagles' 73.8 points per game are only 2.6 more points than the 71.2 the Blue Demons allow.
- The Blue Demons are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Eagles allow to opponents.
DePaul Players to Watch
- Javon Freeman-Liberty paces his team in points (23.8), rebounds (9.8) and assists (4.8) per contest, shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- David Jones posts 17.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Brandon Johnson posts 13.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Nick Ongenda posts 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 2 blocked shots.
- Philmon Gebrewhit is averaging 10.2 points, 1.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Eastern Michigan Players to Watch
- James Scott tops the Eagles in assists (3.2 per game), and puts up 16.4 points and 2.6 rebounds. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Noah Farrakhan is the Eagles' top scorer (16.8 points per game) and assist man (1.8), and contributes 4.6 rebounds.
- Bryce McBride gives the Eagles 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also posts 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Darion Spottsville is posting 5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 47.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Nathan Scott tops the Eagles in rebounding (5.4 per game), and posts 6.8 points and 0.8 assists. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
