Eastern Michigan vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

The DePaul Blue Demons (5-0) will host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-3) after winning five straight home games. The matchup begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Eastern Michigan

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total DePaul -11.5 146.5 points

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Eastern Michigan

The 86 points per game the Blue Demons average are 7.8 more points than the Eagles allow (78.2).

The Eagles' 73.8 points per game are only 2.6 more points than the 71.2 the Blue Demons allow.

The Blue Demons are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Eagles allow to opponents.

DePaul Players to Watch

Javon Freeman-Liberty paces his team in points (23.8), rebounds (9.8) and assists (4.8) per contest, shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

David Jones posts 17.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Brandon Johnson posts 13.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nick Ongenda posts 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 2 blocked shots.

Philmon Gebrewhit is averaging 10.2 points, 1.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch