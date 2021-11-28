Eastern Michigan vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    The DePaul Blue Demons (5-0) will host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-3) after winning five straight home games. The matchup begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

    How to Watch DePaul vs. Eastern Michigan

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Wintrust Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    DePaul vs Eastern Michigan Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    DePaul

    -11.5

    146.5 points

    Key Stats for DePaul vs. Eastern Michigan

    • The 86 points per game the Blue Demons average are 7.8 more points than the Eagles allow (78.2).
    • The Eagles' 73.8 points per game are only 2.6 more points than the 71.2 the Blue Demons allow.
    • The Blue Demons are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Eagles allow to opponents.

    DePaul Players to Watch

    • Javon Freeman-Liberty paces his team in points (23.8), rebounds (9.8) and assists (4.8) per contest, shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • David Jones posts 17.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
    • Brandon Johnson posts 13.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Nick Ongenda posts 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 2 blocked shots.
    • Philmon Gebrewhit is averaging 10.2 points, 1.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

    Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

    • James Scott tops the Eagles in assists (3.2 per game), and puts up 16.4 points and 2.6 rebounds. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Noah Farrakhan is the Eagles' top scorer (16.8 points per game) and assist man (1.8), and contributes 4.6 rebounds.
    • Bryce McBride gives the Eagles 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also posts 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Darion Spottsville is posting 5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 47.8% of his shots from the floor.
    • Nathan Scott tops the Eagles in rebounding (5.4 per game), and posts 6.8 points and 0.8 assists. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Eastern Michigan at DePaul

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
