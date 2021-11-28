Skip to main content
    How to Watch Eastern Michigan at DePaul in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In men's college basketball action Sunday, Eastern Michigan travels to take on DePaul.
    The college basketball season continues Sunday with some great games on the schedule, including a contest between Eastern Michigan and DePaul.

    How to Watch Eastern Michigan at DePaul in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live stream the Eastern Michigan at DePaul game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this matchup, the Eagles have gone just 2–3 on the season. They need to string a few wins together to move up in the standings. In its last matchup, Eastern Michigan ended up beating Western Illinois by a final score of 72–68 to snap a two-game losing streak. James Scott led the Eagles with 16 points in the win.

    On the other side, the Blue Demons have gone undefeated so far. They sport a 5–0 record coming into this matchup with Eastern Michigan. DePaul is coming off a 77–68 victory over Northern Kentucky in its last game. Javon Freeman led the Blue Demons with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

    Both of these teams are looking for a win for different reasons. Eastern Michigan needs to put wins together to rise up in the standings, while DePaul wants to stay undefeated.

