The college basketball season continues Sunday with some great games on the schedule, including a contest between Eastern Michigan and DePaul.

How to Watch Eastern Michigan at DePaul in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the Eastern Michigan at DePaul game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into this matchup, the Eagles have gone just 2–3 on the season. They need to string a few wins together to move up in the standings. In its last matchup, Eastern Michigan ended up beating Western Illinois by a final score of 72–68 to snap a two-game losing streak. James Scott led the Eagles with 16 points in the win.

On the other side, the Blue Demons have gone undefeated so far. They sport a 5–0 record coming into this matchup with Eastern Michigan. DePaul is coming off a 77–68 victory over Northern Kentucky in its last game. Javon Freeman led the Blue Demons with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Both of these teams are looking for a win for different reasons. Eastern Michigan needs to put wins together to rise up in the standings, while DePaul wants to stay undefeated.

Regional restrictions may apply.