Eastern Michigan vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    • November 9, 2021
    How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 25, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Rocket Watts (2) dribbles the ball against Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Yeikson Montero (0) during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Indiana vs. Eastern Michigan

    Indiana vs Eastern Michigan Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Indiana

    -24

    143.5 points

    Key Stats for Indiana vs. Eastern Michigan

    • Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Hoosiers scored were 7.1 fewer points than the Eagles gave up (76.8).
    • The Eagles' 70.6 points per game last year were just 1.2 more points than the 69.4 the Hoosiers allowed.
    • The Hoosiers shot 43.3% from the field last season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
    • The Eagles shot at a 41.6% clip from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers averaged.

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 19.1 points per game and 9.0 rebounds last season, while also posting 1.4 assists.
    • Race Thompson put up 9.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last season, shooting 51.5% from the field.
    • Al Durham posted 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest last year, shooting 38.8% from the field and 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Armaan Franklin posted 10.9 points, 2.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game last year.
    • Rob Phinisee was tops on the Hoosiers at 2.9 assists per game last year, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 7.1 points.

    Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

    • Ty Groce tallied 14.9 points and 6.7 boards per game last season.
    • Bryce McBride averaged 2.5 assists per game while also scoring 13.5 points per contest.
    • McBride hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Yeikson Montero averaged 2.2 steals per game, while Groce notched 0.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Eastern Michigan at Indiana

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

