Eastern Michigan vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Indiana vs. Eastern Michigan
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Assembly Hall
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Indiana
-24
143.5 points
Key Stats for Indiana vs. Eastern Michigan
- Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Hoosiers scored were 7.1 fewer points than the Eagles gave up (76.8).
- The Eagles' 70.6 points per game last year were just 1.2 more points than the 69.4 the Hoosiers allowed.
- The Hoosiers shot 43.3% from the field last season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- The Eagles shot at a 41.6% clip from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers averaged.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 19.1 points per game and 9.0 rebounds last season, while also posting 1.4 assists.
- Race Thompson put up 9.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last season, shooting 51.5% from the field.
- Al Durham posted 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest last year, shooting 38.8% from the field and 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Armaan Franklin posted 10.9 points, 2.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game last year.
- Rob Phinisee was tops on the Hoosiers at 2.9 assists per game last year, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 7.1 points.
Eastern Michigan Players to Watch
- Ty Groce tallied 14.9 points and 6.7 boards per game last season.
- Bryce McBride averaged 2.5 assists per game while also scoring 13.5 points per contest.
- McBride hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Yeikson Montero averaged 2.2 steals per game, while Groce notched 0.9 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
9
2021
Eastern Michigan at Indiana
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)