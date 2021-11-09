Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Eastern Michigan at Indiana in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Hoosiers will open the NCAA men's basketball season against Eastern Michigan on their home court at Assembly Hall.
    Author:

    The 2021-22 men's college basketball season has arrived and fans are excited to get their first look at their teams. The Hoosiers are set to open their schedule Tuesday against Eastern Michigan.

    Fans will get their first chance to watch Mike Woodson's new-look Indiana team play.

    How to Watch Eastern Michigan Eagles at Indiana Hoosiers Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: Big Ten Network

    Live stream Eastern Michigan Eagles at Indiana Hoosiers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Indiana is aiming to start the season strong after a disappointing season last year. The Hoosiers moved on from head coach Archie Miller and brought back former Hoosiers star Woodson to replace him.

    Eastern Michigan is coming off a season that saw them go just 3–11. The Eagles are looking to grow the program this season.

    This should be an entertaining game to watch. Even if the Hoosiers take care of business like they're supposed to against Eastern Michigan, getting a look at the new Indiana basketball program is well worth tuning in.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Eastern Michigan at Indiana

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Indiana Hoosiers
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Eastern Michigan at Indiana

    1 minute ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch American at George Washington

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Akron Zips guard Loren Cristian Jackson (1) celebrates after a basket against the Buffalo Bulls during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Ohio State vs. Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    48 minutes ago
    Nov 25, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Rocket Watts (2) dribbles the ball against Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Yeikson Montero (0) during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Indiana vs. Eastern Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    50 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugen Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cal vs. UCSD: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    52 minutes ago
    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baylor Bears guard Matthew Mayer (top) shoots the ball against Villanova Wildcats forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (24) and forward Eric Dixon (43) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Doug McSchooler-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Villanova vs. Mount St. Mary's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    53 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2020; Houston, TX, USA; Alcorn State Braves guard Troymain Crosby (0) shoots the ball against the Houston Cougars during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington State vs. Alcorn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    54 minutes ago
    john-calipari-mike-krzyzewski
    SI Guide

    College Basketball Returns with Kansas vs. Michigan State, Duke vs. Kentucky

    58 minutes ago
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch South Carolina at N.C. State

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy