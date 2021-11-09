How to Watch Eastern Michigan at Indiana

The Hoosiers will open the NCAA men's basketball season against Eastern Michigan on their home court at Assembly Hall.

The 2021-22 men's college basketball season has arrived and fans are excited to get their first look at their teams. The Hoosiers are set to open their schedule Tuesday against Eastern Michigan.

Fans will get their first chance to watch Mike Woodson's new-look Indiana team play.

How to Watch Eastern Michigan Eagles at Indiana Hoosiers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Indiana is aiming to start the season strong after a disappointing season last year. The Hoosiers moved on from head coach Archie Miller and brought back former Hoosiers star Woodson to replace him.

Eastern Michigan is coming off a season that saw them go just 3–11. The Eagles are looking to grow the program this season.

This should be an entertaining game to watch. Even if the Hoosiers take care of business like they're supposed to against Eastern Michigan, getting a look at the new Indiana basketball program is well worth tuning in.

