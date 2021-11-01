Led by new head coach Tommy Lloyd, Arizona will host Eastern New Mexico for an exhibition game Monday night in men's basketball.

The Arizona men's basketball team made the NCAA tournament in all but two seasons between 1984–2018, but the past three seasons have been a roller coaster.

This season, the Wildcats enter with a new head coach in Tommy Lloyd and a young roster looking to prove itself, starting with Monday's exhibition against Eastern New Mexico.

How to Watch Eastern New Mexico at Arizona today:

Game Date: Nov. 1, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Shane Nowell, the No. 83 overall recruit and No. 18 shooting guard, per 247 Sports, is an exciting young wing. He can fit in with returning Bennedict Mathurin on the wing and with big man Azoulas Tubelis, who are the highest producing returning players for Arizona

The other incoming freshman is French wing Adama Bal. Transfers Kim Aiken and Pelle Larsson are also joining the roster.

In recent years, the Wildcats have had several NBA players on the roster, including former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton, who now plays for the Suns.

The Wildcats come into the season unranked, but they can be a surprise team in the Pac-12 if their cards play right. Lloyd is coming in from Gonzaga and has the opportunity here to grow this program back into a national powerhouse.

