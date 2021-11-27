Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Eastern Washington at Washington State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Eastern Washington makes the one-hour trip south to take on Washington State in college basketball.
    Author:

    The Washington State men's basketball team (5-0) will play host to in-state opponent Eastern Washington (2-3) on Saturday.

    How to Watch Eastern Washington at Washington State in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Washington

    Live Stream Eastern Washington at Washington State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Eagles are coming off of an 81-74 loss to Texas State in the Good Sam Empire Classic, which ended a two-game winning streak for the program. Steele Venters had 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting in the loss.

    Venters leads the team in scoring at 19.0 points per game on 53.3% shooting, while Linton Acliese III is second at 18.2 points, plus a team-high 8.8 rebounds per game.

    As for the Cougars, the team comes into this game with an undefeated record, most recently beating Winthrop 92-86 on Monday. Three of the team's five wins have come by double figures, including a 109-61 dismantling of Idaho.

    Three Wazzu players average double-digit points per game, led by Noah Williams with 13.8 per contest on 48.1% shooting.

    This is the last game for the Cougars before Pac-12 play commences. The Cougars have won 18 non-conference games in a row. 

    These teams played a close contest last November, with Washington State winning 71-68. That gave the Cougars six wins in a row against the Eagles.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Eastern Washington at Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Carlyle (1) drives against Pepperdine Waves guard Jade' Smith (5) and guard Colbey Ross (4) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UC Irvine at Santa Clara in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Eastern Washington at Washington State in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17210552
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Sacramento State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State

    1 minute ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) carries the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Clemson vs. South Carolina

    1 minute ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) defends Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Nets

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17238521
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Hawks

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17195816
    College Football

    How to Watch Tulane at Memphis

    1 minute ago
    pittsburgh penguins sydney crosby
    NHL

    How to Watch Canadiens at Penguins

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy