How to Watch Eastern Washington at Washington State in Men's College Basketball

Eastern Washington makes the one-hour trip south to take on Washington State in college basketball.

The Washington State men's basketball team (5-0) will play host to in-state opponent Eastern Washington (2-3) on Saturday.

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

The Eagles are coming off of an 81-74 loss to Texas State in the Good Sam Empire Classic, which ended a two-game winning streak for the program. Steele Venters had 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting in the loss.

Venters leads the team in scoring at 19.0 points per game on 53.3% shooting, while Linton Acliese III is second at 18.2 points, plus a team-high 8.8 rebounds per game.

As for the Cougars, the team comes into this game with an undefeated record, most recently beating Winthrop 92-86 on Monday. Three of the team's five wins have come by double figures, including a 109-61 dismantling of Idaho.

Three Wazzu players average double-digit points per game, led by Noah Williams with 13.8 per contest on 48.1% shooting.

This is the last game for the Cougars before Pac-12 play commences. The Cougars have won 18 non-conference games in a row.

These teams played a close contest last November, with Washington State winning 71-68. That gave the Cougars six wins in a row against the Eagles.

