Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Eastern Washington at Colorado in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Wednesday night in college basketball action, Eastern Washington will hit the road to take on Colorado.
    Author:

    The 2021-22 college basketball season is in full swing and fans have had plenty of great games to watch. We are starting to get an idea of who will be contenders this season and who won't. On Wednesday night in one intriguing matchup, Eastern Washington will hit the road to take on Colorado.

    How to Watch Eastern Washington Eagles at Colorado Buffaloes Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)

    Live stream the Eastern Washington Eagles at Colorado Buffaloes game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    For the Eagles so far this season, they have compiled a 4-4 record. They need to pick up a few wins to work their way up in the standings. Last time out, Eastern Washington ended up defeating Omaha by a final score of 92-81.

    On the other side of the court, the Buffaloes have started the season with a 6-3 record. They are coming off of a 69-54 loss against the No. 13 ranked Volunteers. Colorado is in a similar situation where they need to pick up a few wins to really make noise as a dark horse contender.

    Obviously, this is not a game that features a national championship contender that will draw national attention. However, it is a game that should be very entertaining to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Eastern Washington at Colorado

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 1, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks Point Guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the second quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives around New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nets at Rockets

    2 minutes ago
    jazz donovan mitchell
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz at Timberwolves

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) goes up for a shot over Portland Trail Blazers center Cody Zeller (40) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets at Pelicans

    2 minutes ago
    colorado basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Eastern Washington at Colorado

    2 minutes ago
    pascal siakam raptors
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Raptors

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks the shot of Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

    32 minutes ago
    new jersey devils
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers at Devils

    1 hour ago
    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Avalanche vs. Rangers

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy