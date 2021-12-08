How to Watch Eastern Washington at Colorado

On Wednesday night in college basketball action, Eastern Washington will hit the road to take on Colorado.

The 2021-22 college basketball season is in full swing and fans have had plenty of great games to watch. We are starting to get an idea of who will be contenders this season and who won't. On Wednesday night in one intriguing matchup, Eastern Washington will hit the road to take on Colorado.

How to Watch Eastern Washington Eagles at Colorado Buffaloes Today:

Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)

For the Eagles so far this season, they have compiled a 4-4 record. They need to pick up a few wins to work their way up in the standings. Last time out, Eastern Washington ended up defeating Omaha by a final score of 92-81.

On the other side of the court, the Buffaloes have started the season with a 6-3 record. They are coming off of a 69-54 loss against the No. 13 ranked Volunteers. Colorado is in a similar situation where they need to pick up a few wins to really make noise as a dark horse contender.

Obviously, this is not a game that features a national championship contender that will draw national attention. However, it is a game that should be very entertaining to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

