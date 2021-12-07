Skip to main content
    How to Watch Eastern Washington vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The Eastern Washington Eagles (4-4) will try to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes (6-3) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Coors Events Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Colorado vs. Eastern Washington

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Coors Events Center
    Key Stats for Colorado vs. Eastern Washington

    • The Buffaloes record just 4.9 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Eagles give up (79.0).
    • The Eagles' 81.0 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 69.4 the Buffaloes give up.
    • The Buffaloes make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
    • The Eagles' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

    Colorado Players to Watch

    • Jabari Walker is tops on the Buffaloes with 14.3 points per contest and 9.1 rebounds, while also putting up 1.2 assists.
    • Evan Battey puts up 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Keeshawn Barthelemy paces the Buffaloes at 2.8 assists per game, while also posting 2.8 rebounds and 12.0 points.
    • Tristan da Silva puts up 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.9% from the floor.
    • Eli Parquet is averaging 7.4 points, 1.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

    Eastern Washington Players to Watch

    • Rylan Bergersen paces the Eagles in assists (4.6 per game), and produces 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds. He also posts 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Steele Venters leads the Eagles in scoring (19.1 points per game), and averages 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Linton Acliese is posting a team-leading 7.8 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 16.5 points and 1.0 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
    • Ethan Price gets the Eagles 10.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 1.0 block.
    • Angelo Allegri is averaging 9.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, making 34.6% of his shots from the floor and 27.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

