Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Washington Eagles (4-4) will try to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes (6-3) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Coors Events Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Eastern Washington

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Coors Events Center

Coors Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Colorado vs. Eastern Washington

The Buffaloes record just 4.9 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Eagles give up (79.0).

The Eagles' 81.0 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 69.4 the Buffaloes give up.

The Buffaloes make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

The Eagles' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

Colorado Players to Watch

Jabari Walker is tops on the Buffaloes with 14.3 points per contest and 9.1 rebounds, while also putting up 1.2 assists.

Evan Battey puts up 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Keeshawn Barthelemy paces the Buffaloes at 2.8 assists per game, while also posting 2.8 rebounds and 12.0 points.

Tristan da Silva puts up 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.9% from the floor.

Eli Parquet is averaging 7.4 points, 1.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Eastern Washington Players to Watch