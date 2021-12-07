Publish date:
How to Watch Eastern Washington vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Eastern Washington Eagles (4-4) will try to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes (6-3) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Coors Events Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Eastern Washington
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Coors Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Colorado vs. Eastern Washington
- The Buffaloes record just 4.9 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Eagles give up (79.0).
- The Eagles' 81.0 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 69.4 the Buffaloes give up.
- The Buffaloes make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- The Eagles' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jabari Walker is tops on the Buffaloes with 14.3 points per contest and 9.1 rebounds, while also putting up 1.2 assists.
- Evan Battey puts up 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy paces the Buffaloes at 2.8 assists per game, while also posting 2.8 rebounds and 12.0 points.
- Tristan da Silva puts up 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.9% from the floor.
- Eli Parquet is averaging 7.4 points, 1.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.
Eastern Washington Players to Watch
- Rylan Bergersen paces the Eagles in assists (4.6 per game), and produces 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds. He also posts 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Steele Venters leads the Eagles in scoring (19.1 points per game), and averages 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Linton Acliese is posting a team-leading 7.8 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 16.5 points and 1.0 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Ethan Price gets the Eagles 10.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 1.0 block.
- Angelo Allegri is averaging 9.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, making 34.6% of his shots from the floor and 27.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.
How To Watch
December
8
2021
Eastern Washington at Colorado
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)