Publish date:
How to Watch Eastern Washington vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (5-0) hope to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Eastern Washington Eagles (2-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Beasley Coliseum.
How to Watch Washington State vs. Eastern Washington
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington State
-20
149.5 points
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Eastern Washington
- Last year, the 68.6 points per game the Cougars recorded were just 1.8 fewer points than the Eagles gave up (70.4).
- The Eagles put up an average of 78.3 points per game last year, 10.9 more points than the 67.4 the Cougars allowed.
- Last season, the Cougars had a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.6% lower than the 41.7% of shots the Eagles' opponents knocked down.
- The Eagles' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Cougars had given up to their opponents (41.5%).
Washington State Players to Watch
- Efe Abogidi posts 9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 2.6 blocked shots.
- Michael Flowers posts a team-high 2.8 assists per contest. He is also averaging 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Mouhamed Gueye paces the Cougars at 5.4 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0 assists and 8.6 points.
- TJ Bamba averages 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the field and 40% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
Eastern Washington Players to Watch
- Tanner Groves averaged 17.2 points per contest to go with eight rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.
- Kim Aiken Jr. pulled down 8.4 rebounds per game, while Tyler Robertson notched three assists per contest.
- Robertson knocked down 1.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Aiken averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Groves collected 1.1 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
27
2021
Eastern Washington at Washington State
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)