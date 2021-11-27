Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Eastern Washington vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 15, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars center Efe Abogidi (0) is called for a charge on his drive against Washington Huskies forward Hameir Wright (13) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Huskies won 65-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington State Cougars (5-0) hope to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Eastern Washington Eagles (2-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Beasley Coliseum.

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Eastern Washington

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Beasley Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Washington State vs Eastern Washington Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Washington State

    -20

    149.5 points

    Key Stats for Washington State vs. Eastern Washington

    • Last year, the 68.6 points per game the Cougars recorded were just 1.8 fewer points than the Eagles gave up (70.4).
    • The Eagles put up an average of 78.3 points per game last year, 10.9 more points than the 67.4 the Cougars allowed.
    • Last season, the Cougars had a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.6% lower than the 41.7% of shots the Eagles' opponents knocked down.
    • The Eagles' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Cougars had given up to their opponents (41.5%).

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Efe Abogidi posts 9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 2.6 blocked shots.
    • Michael Flowers posts a team-high 2.8 assists per contest. He is also averaging 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Mouhamed Gueye paces the Cougars at 5.4 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0 assists and 8.6 points.
    • TJ Bamba averages 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the field and 40% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

    Eastern Washington Players to Watch

    • Tanner Groves averaged 17.2 points per contest to go with eight rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.
    • Kim Aiken Jr. pulled down 8.4 rebounds per game, while Tyler Robertson notched three assists per contest.
    • Robertson knocked down 1.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Aiken averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Groves collected 1.1 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Eastern Washington at Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

