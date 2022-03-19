Skip to main content

How to Watch the Division III National Championship Elmhurst vs. Randolph-Macon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Elmhurst and Randolph-Macon battle Saturday night in the Division III men's national championship game.

Elmhurst left no doubt who was going to win its semifinal game on Friday when it beat Wabash 90-68. The Bluejays jumped out to a 14-point halftime lead and never looked back.

It was a stark contrast from their last three games which were all won by six or fewer points. It had snuck by in each of those games, including an 87-84 overtime win against Mary Hardin-Baylor in the quarterfinals.

Saturday night, it will look to win its first-ever national championship against the top team in the country, Randolph-Macon.

The Yellow Jackets also cruised in their semifinal winning 81-63 against Marietta. It was the 32nd win of the year and 26th straight for Randolph-Macon. 

It has been an impressive run for the Yellow Jackets as they have won each of their tournament games by at least 16 points and will now play for the school's first-ever national championship in any sport.

Randolph-Macon has been dominant this year losing just one game and will come in as the favorite, but Elmhurst has found ways to win games in the tournament and will be looking to pull off the big upset.

