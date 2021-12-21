Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Elon at Arkansas in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Arkansas looks to snap its two-game losing streak Tuesday night when it hosts Elon.
    Author:

    Arkansas started the season with nine straight wins. The Razorbacks were playing great basketball and were ranked No. 12 in the country. Since then, though, they have lost two straight, including an upset loss to Hofstra on Saturday.

    How to Watch Elon at Arkansas in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (Local)

    Live stream the Elon at Arkansas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Razorbacks now find themselves struggling and have just one more game before they start SEC play. On Tuesday, they will look to back on track when they take on an Elon team coming off a road loss at Duke on Saturday.

    Elon's loss to No. 2 Duke kept it from winning its second straight game after it had beat Winthrop last Wednesday. The loss dropped the Phoenix to 3–9 on the year, but their schedule has been brutal. They have already played five major conference opponents and Arkansas will be their sixth.

    They have played tough in each of their games, but the Phoenix just haven't had enough to pick up a big upset. On Tuesday, they will aim to get one against the suddenly struggling Razorbacks.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Elon at Arkansas

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
