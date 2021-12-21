Arkansas started the season with nine straight wins. The Razorbacks were playing great basketball and were ranked No. 12 in the country. Since then, though, they have lost two straight, including an upset loss to Hofstra on Saturday.

How to Watch Elon at Arkansas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

The Razorbacks now find themselves struggling and have just one more game before they start SEC play. On Tuesday, they will look to back on track when they take on an Elon team coming off a road loss at Duke on Saturday.

Elon's loss to No. 2 Duke kept it from winning its second straight game after it had beat Winthrop last Wednesday. The loss dropped the Phoenix to 3–9 on the year, but their schedule has been brutal. They have already played five major conference opponents and Arkansas will be their sixth.

They have played tough in each of their games, but the Phoenix just haven't had enough to pick up a big upset. On Tuesday, they will aim to get one against the suddenly struggling Razorbacks.

