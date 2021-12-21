Publish date:
How to Watch Elon vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Elon Phoenix (3-9) will attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Bud Walton Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Arkansas vs. Elon
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Bud Walton Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arkansas
-22
150.5 points
Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Elon
- The Razorbacks average only 4.7 more points per game (81.5) than the Phoenix give up (76.8).
- The Phoenix's 70.0 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 71.1 the Razorbacks give up.
- The Razorbacks make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
Arkansas Players to Watch
- JD Notae paces the Razorbacks at 18.3 points per game, while also averaging 3.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds.
- Jaylin Williams puts up a team-leading 8.5 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 7.0 points and 3.6 assists, shooting 56.6% from the floor.
- Au'Diese Toney puts up 12.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Davonte Davis puts up a team-leading 3.8 assists per game. He is also averaging 11.2 points and 4.4 rebounds, shooting 46.2% from the floor.
- Chris Lykes puts up 12.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
Elon Players to Watch
- Darius Burford is posting a team-leading 3.2 assists per game. And he is producing 10.0 points and 3.7 rebounds, making 40.7% of his shots from the field.
- The Phoenix get 7.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Hunter Woods.
- Hunter McIntosh is putting up 10.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, making 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.
- Torrence Watson is No. 1 on the Phoenix in scoring (11.5 points per game) and assists (1.6), and puts up 3.1 rebounds. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Zac Ervin is posting 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 39.8% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.
How To Watch
December
21
2021
Elon at Arkansas
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)