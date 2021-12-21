Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) drives against Hofstra Pride guard Jaquan Carlos (11) during the first half at Simmons Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Elon Phoenix (3-9) will attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Bud Walton Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Elon

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Favorite Spread Total Arkansas -22 150.5 points

Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Elon

The Razorbacks average only 4.7 more points per game (81.5) than the Phoenix give up (76.8).

The Phoenix's 70.0 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 71.1 the Razorbacks give up.

The Razorbacks make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

Arkansas Players to Watch

JD Notae paces the Razorbacks at 18.3 points per game, while also averaging 3.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Jaylin Williams puts up a team-leading 8.5 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 7.0 points and 3.6 assists, shooting 56.6% from the floor.

Au'Diese Toney puts up 12.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Davonte Davis puts up a team-leading 3.8 assists per game. He is also averaging 11.2 points and 4.4 rebounds, shooting 46.2% from the floor.

Chris Lykes puts up 12.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

Elon Players to Watch