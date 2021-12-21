Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Elon vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) drives against Hofstra Pride guard Jaquan Carlos (11) during the first half at Simmons Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

    The Elon Phoenix (3-9) will attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Bud Walton Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Arkansas vs. Elon

    Arkansas vs Elon Betting Information

    Arkansas

    -22

    150.5 points

    Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Elon

    • The Razorbacks average only 4.7 more points per game (81.5) than the Phoenix give up (76.8).
    • The Phoenix's 70.0 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 71.1 the Razorbacks give up.
    • The Razorbacks make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • JD Notae paces the Razorbacks at 18.3 points per game, while also averaging 3.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds.
    • Jaylin Williams puts up a team-leading 8.5 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 7.0 points and 3.6 assists, shooting 56.6% from the floor.
    • Au'Diese Toney puts up 12.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Davonte Davis puts up a team-leading 3.8 assists per game. He is also averaging 11.2 points and 4.4 rebounds, shooting 46.2% from the floor.
    • Chris Lykes puts up 12.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

    Elon Players to Watch

    • Darius Burford is posting a team-leading 3.2 assists per game. And he is producing 10.0 points and 3.7 rebounds, making 40.7% of his shots from the field.
    • The Phoenix get 7.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Hunter Woods.
    • Hunter McIntosh is putting up 10.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, making 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.
    • Torrence Watson is No. 1 on the Phoenix in scoring (11.5 points per game) and assists (1.6), and puts up 3.1 rebounds. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Zac Ervin is posting 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 39.8% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

    How To Watch

    Elon at Arkansas

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    7:00
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

