Skip to main content

How to Watch Elon vs Delaware: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Elon travels to Delaware to take on a Blue Hens team that is undefeated at home this season.

The Delaware Blue Hens are coming off a win over William & Mary and looking for their third straight victory. 

How to Watch the Elon Phoenix vs Delaware Blue Hens game:

Match Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Match Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live stream the Elon Phoenix vs Delaware Blue Hens game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blue Hens are No. 3 in the Colonial Athletic Association behind Towson and UNC Wilmington. 

Delaware is 4-2 in conference play this year and 13-6 overall. Elon is coming into this game near the bottom of the standings at 2-4 in the conference and 5-14 on the year.

Elon has dropped three of their last four games and is looking to get their season back on track. 

The Blue Hens are led by forward Dylan Painter, who averages 14.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Right behind Painter in average points per game is Jameer Nelson Jr., son of former NBA player Jameer Nelson.

Elon is led by its sophomore guard Darius Buford, who averages 12.2 points per game for the Phoenix.

The Phoenix will have to have a big game if they want to upset Delaware.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Elon vs Delaware

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17536944
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Sabres

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53-left) and right wing Alex Tuch (89-right) celebrate a goal scored by center Dylan Cozens (24-center) in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) shoots the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at Auburn in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 4, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Vanderbilt won 75-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Florida in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) shoots the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Auburn vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 21, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Elon Phoenix forward Michael Graham (21) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trey Wade (3) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Delaware vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) drives to the basket as Mississippi State Bulldogs forward D.J. Jeffries (13) and Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Cameron Matthews (4) defend during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Florida vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) drives to the basket as Mississippi State Bulldogs forward D.J. Jeffries (13) and Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Cameron Matthews (4) defend during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Vanderbilt vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy