Elon travels to Delaware to take on a Blue Hens team that is undefeated at home this season.

The Delaware Blue Hens are coming off a win over William & Mary and looking for their third straight victory.

How to Watch the Elon Phoenix vs Delaware Blue Hens game:

Match Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Match Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

The Blue Hens are No. 3 in the Colonial Athletic Association behind Towson and UNC Wilmington.

Delaware is 4-2 in conference play this year and 13-6 overall. Elon is coming into this game near the bottom of the standings at 2-4 in the conference and 5-14 on the year.

Elon has dropped three of their last four games and is looking to get their season back on track.

The Blue Hens are led by forward Dylan Painter, who averages 14.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Right behind Painter in average points per game is Jameer Nelson Jr., son of former NBA player Jameer Nelson.

Elon is led by its sophomore guard Darius Buford, who averages 12.2 points per game for the Phoenix.

The Phoenix will have to have a big game if they want to upset Delaware.

