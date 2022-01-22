How to Watch Elon vs. Delaware: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (13-6, 4-2 CAA) aim to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Elon Phoenix (5-14, 2-4 CAA) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Bob Carpenter Center
Key Stats for Delaware vs. Elon
- The Fightin' Blue Hens score just 1.7 more points per game (75.7) than the Phoenix give up (74.0).
- The Phoenix's 68.1 points per game are just 2.9 fewer points than the 71.0 the Fightin' Blue Hens give up.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
Delaware Players to Watch
- Dylan Painter averages 14.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.1 assists, shooting 56.4% from the field.
- Jameer Nelson Jr. puts up 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Kevin Anderson is tops on his team in assists per contest (3.6), and also puts up 11.6 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Andrew Carr puts up 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Ryan Allen is putting up 13.6 points, 1.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game.
Elon Players to Watch
- Darius Burford is putting up team highs in points (11.5 per game) and assists (2.9). And he is producing 4.1 rebounds, making 45.0% of his shots from the floor.
- Michael Graham tops the Phoenix in rebounding (6.5 per game), and posts 8.2 points and 0.8 assists. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Hunter McIntosh leads the Phoenix in assists (3.0 per game), and averages 11.2 points and 2.5 rebounds. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Hunter Woods is posting 6.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.0% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.
- Zac Ervin is averaging 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 36.0% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.
