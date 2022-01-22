How to Watch Elon vs. Delaware: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 21, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Elon Phoenix forward Michael Graham (21) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trey Wade (3) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (13-6, 4-2 CAA) aim to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Elon Phoenix (5-14, 2-4 CAA) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Delaware vs. Elon

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Bob Carpenter Center

Favorite Spread Total Delaware -10 142 points

Key Stats for Delaware vs. Elon

The Fightin' Blue Hens score just 1.7 more points per game (75.7) than the Phoenix give up (74.0).

The Phoenix's 68.1 points per game are just 2.9 fewer points than the 71.0 the Fightin' Blue Hens give up.

The Fightin' Blue Hens make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

Delaware Players to Watch

Dylan Painter averages 14.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.1 assists, shooting 56.4% from the field.

Jameer Nelson Jr. puts up 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kevin Anderson is tops on his team in assists per contest (3.6), and also puts up 11.6 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Andrew Carr puts up 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Ryan Allen is putting up 13.6 points, 1.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game.

Elon Players to Watch