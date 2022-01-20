Skip to main content

How to Watch Elon vs. Drexel in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Elon takes on Drexel on Thursday night. It marks the first game between the two teams since Drexel beat Elon in the conference Championship game last season.

Elon fell to Drexel 63-56 in the Colonial Athletic Conference Championship game in March 2021. Hunter McIntosh led the way for Elon, dropping 19 points, including 3-for-6 from beyond the arc. Hunter Woods and Michael Graham combined for 12 points and eight rebounds on that night.

How to Watch Elon vs. Drexel in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia +

This time around, last season's CAA All-Rookie honoree Darius Burford is leading the team in scoring (12.6), assists (3.2) and steals (1.6), while being third on the team in rebounding (4.3). His 16.6 points per game in conference play also ranks sixth in the CAA.

Elon (5-13, 2-3) dominated James Madison in its last game, getting a 90-67 win on Monday. The Phoenix moved to 2-1 at home in conference play and 5-3 overall at home this season.

Drexel (7-7, 2-2) enters the contest after falling to Hofstra, 71-68, in its most recent contest. Xavier Bell led the Dragons in the game, dropping 30 points and five assists. Camren Wynter added 13 points and seven rebounds, while Melik Martin chipped in eight points and eight boards.

The Dragons are led by Wynter, who leads the team in scoring with an average of 14.6 points and assists with 4.6. Drexel has also received contributions from James Butler (13.4 PPG and 9.7 RPG) and Melik Martin (10.1 PPG and 4.5 RPG). 

