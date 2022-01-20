Skip to main content

How to Watch Elon vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Elon Phoenix (5-13, 2-3 CAA) will visit the Drexel Dragons (7-7, 2-2 CAA) after losing eight road games in a row. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

How to Watch Drexel vs. Elon

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Drexel vs Elon Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Drexel

-5.5

139 points

Key Stats for Drexel vs. Elon

  • The Dragons record just 0.6 more points per game (74.4) than the Phoenix allow (73.8).
  • The Phoenix put up an average of 69.2 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 72.1 the Dragons allow.
  • The Dragons make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
  • The Phoenix's 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Dragons have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

Drexel Players to Watch

  • James Butler leads his squad in rebounds per game (9.7), and also posts 13.4 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Melik Martin averages 10.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 55.1% from the floor.
  • Amari Williams puts up 5.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the floor.
  • Xavier Bell posts 11.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Elon Players to Watch

  • Michael Graham tops the Phoenix in rebounding (5.9 per game), and puts up 7.8 points and 0.8 assists. He also posts 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Hunter McIntosh is the Phoenix's top assist man (3.1 per game), and he posts 11.4 points and 2.6 rebounds.
  • The Phoenix receive 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Hunter Woods.
  • Zac Ervin gives the Phoenix 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Elon at Drexel

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
