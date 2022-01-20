How to Watch Elon vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Elon Phoenix (5-13, 2-3 CAA) will visit the Drexel Dragons (7-7, 2-2 CAA) after losing eight road games in a row. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
How to Watch Drexel vs. Elon
- Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Drexel
-5.5
139 points
Key Stats for Drexel vs. Elon
- The Dragons record just 0.6 more points per game (74.4) than the Phoenix allow (73.8).
- The Phoenix put up an average of 69.2 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 72.1 the Dragons allow.
- The Dragons make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- The Phoenix's 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Dragons have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
Drexel Players to Watch
- James Butler leads his squad in rebounds per game (9.7), and also posts 13.4 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Melik Martin averages 10.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 55.1% from the floor.
- Amari Williams puts up 5.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the floor.
- Xavier Bell posts 11.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Elon Players to Watch
- Michael Graham tops the Phoenix in rebounding (5.9 per game), and puts up 7.8 points and 0.8 assists. He also posts 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Hunter McIntosh is the Phoenix's top assist man (3.1 per game), and he posts 11.4 points and 2.6 rebounds.
- The Phoenix receive 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Hunter Woods.
- Zac Ervin gives the Phoenix 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
