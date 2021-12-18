No. 2 Duke looks to close out nonconference play with another dominant win as it takes on Elon on Saturday.

The No. 2 Duke men's basketball team (9–1) hosts Elon (3–8) on Saturday and looks to become the second team in the ACC to get to 10 wins this season. Duke fell apart in the second half against Ohio State for its only loss of the season but has followed up with two of its best games.

How to Watch Elon at Duke today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

A.J. Griffin has scored double figures in two straight games, including a season-high 19 points against South Carolina State.

Griffin has not found a consistent rhythm. Through eight games, he was averaging 4.0 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. In those eight games he scored 32 points with 15 rebounds and three assists total. Over the course of the last two games he has 30 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Getting more from Griffin will help freshman phenom Paolo Banchero (17.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game) and star Wendell Moore (17.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game). Griffin could unlock the offense even more for the Blue Devils.

This season, the Blue Devils are averaging 86.0 points per game (No. 7 in the nation). They are No. 10 in the country with 18.5 assists per game.

With Griffin tapping into his offensive ability and Moore and Banchero leading the way, Duke might be the most dangerous team in the country.

