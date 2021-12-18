Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Elon at Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 2 Duke looks to close out nonconference play with another dominant win as it takes on Elon on Saturday.
    Author:

    The No. 2 Duke men's basketball team (9–1) hosts Elon (3–8) on Saturday and looks to become the second team in the ACC to get to 10 wins this season. Duke fell apart in the second half against Ohio State for its only loss of the season but has followed up with two of its best games.

    How to Watch Elon at Duke today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (G)

    Watch Elon at Duke online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    A.J. Griffin has scored double figures in two straight games, including a season-high 19 points against South Carolina State.

    Griffin has not found a consistent rhythm. Through eight games, he was averaging 4.0 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. In those eight games he scored 32 points with 15 rebounds and three assists total. Over the course of the last two games he has 30 points, six rebounds and five assists.

    Getting more from Griffin will help freshman phenom Paolo Banchero (17.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game) and star Wendell Moore (17.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game). Griffin could unlock the offense even more for the Blue Devils.

    This season, the Blue Devils are averaging 86.0 points per game (No. 7 in the nation). They are No. 10 in the country with 18.5 assists per game.

    With Griffin tapping into his offensive ability and Moore and Banchero leading the way, Duke might be the most dangerous team in the country.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Elon at Duke

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17346257
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Browns

    6 minutes ago
    uconn huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Providence at UConn

    6 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) celebrates with forward Jalen Bridges (11) and guard Sean McNeil (22) during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch West Virginia at UAB

    6 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UConn vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Kadary Richmond (3) dribbles the ball against Rider Broncs guard Dwight Murray Jr. (5) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Rutgers vs. Rider: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Kadary Richmond (3) dribbles the ball against Rider Broncs guard Dwight Murray Jr. (5) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Rider vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gavin Baxter (51) drives against Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Utah at Missouri

    36 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Elon at Duke

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy