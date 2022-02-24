How to Watch Elon at Hofstra

Skip to main content

How to Watch Elon vs Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Hofstra comes into this game hoping to grab win No. 20 this year as Elon is trying to snap a losing streak.

Hofstra is hoping to extend its winning streak to seven games today as the Pride take on Elon.

How to Watch Elon vs Hofstra Today:

Match Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live Stream the Elon vs Hofstra match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Phoenix are currently on a four-game losing streak and hoping to snap that today. They took on the Pride a few days ago and suffered a blowout 97-64 loss. 

It will be an uphill battle for an Elon team that has just eight wins and 21 losses on the year. The Pride are winners of 10 of its last 12 games and are rolling right now. This could be a big opportunity for them to close the season out very strong.

Hofstra does have the chance to overtake UNCW and finish No. 2 in the CAA but it will have to win the final three games of the season.

This will be a great matchup considering Elon will be looking to play spoiler against a good Hofstra team.

Tune into SportsNet NY at 7 p.m. ET to see if Elon will be able to pull off the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Elon vs Hofstra

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
