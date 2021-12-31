Elon vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Elon vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada (4) celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena. Hofstra won 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

    The Hofstra Pride (8-6, 0-0 CAA) visit the Elon Phoenix (4-10, 0-0 CAA) in a matchup of CAA rivals at Schar Center, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 31, 2021.

    How to Watch Elon vs. Hofstra

    • Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Schar Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Elon vs. Hofstra

    • The 78.8 points per game the Pride score are only 2.7 more points than the Phoenix give up (76.1).
    • The Phoenix's 69.6 points per game are only 2.0 fewer points than the 71.6 the Pride give up.
    • The Pride are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Phoenix allow to opponents.

    Hofstra Players to Watch

    • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Pride is Aaron Estrada, who pulls down 5.6 boards and administers 4.8 assists per game to go with a 13.9 PPG scoring average.
    • Zach Cooks leads Hofstra in scoring, averaging 16.1 per game to go with 3.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
    • Jalen Ray makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pride, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.8 per contest.
    • Cooks is Hofstra's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Darlinstone Dubar leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Elon Players to Watch

    • The Phoenix's Darius Burford puts up enough points (11.1 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Michael Graham is at the top of the Elon rebounding leaderboard with 5.9 rebounds per game. He also racks up 6.8 points and adds 0.8 assists per game.
    • Hunter McIntosh averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Phoenix.
    • Elon's leader in steals is Burford (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Graham (0.8 per game).

    Hofstra Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Stony Brook

    L 79-62

    Away

    12/12/2021

    John Jay

    W 102-51

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Arkansas

    W 89-81

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Monmouth

    W 77-71

    Away

    12/29/2021

    William & Mary

    L 63-62

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Elon

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    UNC Wilmington

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Charleston (SC)

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    JMU

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Towson

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Delaware

    -

    Home

    Elon Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    North Carolina

    L 80-63

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Winthrop

    W 63-61

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Duke

    L 87-56

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Arkansas

    L 81-55

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Northeastern

    W 79-62

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Hofstra

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    William & Mary

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Charleston (SC)

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    UNC Wilmington

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Towson

    -

    Home

    1/17/2022

    JMU

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Hofstra at Elon

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    elon
    College Basketball

