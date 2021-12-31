Elon vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Elon vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Hofstra Pride (8-6, 0-0 CAA) visit the Elon Phoenix (4-10, 0-0 CAA) in a matchup of CAA rivals at Schar Center, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 31, 2021.
How to Watch Elon vs. Hofstra
- Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Schar Center
- Arena: Schar Center
Key Stats for Elon vs. Hofstra
- The 78.8 points per game the Pride score are only 2.7 more points than the Phoenix give up (76.1).
- The Phoenix's 69.6 points per game are only 2.0 fewer points than the 71.6 the Pride give up.
- The Pride are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Phoenix allow to opponents.
Hofstra Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Pride is Aaron Estrada, who pulls down 5.6 boards and administers 4.8 assists per game to go with a 13.9 PPG scoring average.
- Zach Cooks leads Hofstra in scoring, averaging 16.1 per game to go with 3.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
- Jalen Ray makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pride, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.8 per contest.
- Cooks is Hofstra's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Darlinstone Dubar leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Elon Players to Watch
- The Phoenix's Darius Burford puts up enough points (11.1 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Michael Graham is at the top of the Elon rebounding leaderboard with 5.9 rebounds per game. He also racks up 6.8 points and adds 0.8 assists per game.
- Hunter McIntosh averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Phoenix.
- Elon's leader in steals is Burford (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Graham (0.8 per game).
Hofstra Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Stony Brook
L 79-62
Away
12/12/2021
John Jay
W 102-51
Home
12/18/2021
Arkansas
W 89-81
Away
12/22/2021
Monmouth
W 77-71
Away
12/29/2021
William & Mary
L 63-62
Away
12/31/2021
Elon
-
Away
1/3/2022
UNC Wilmington
-
Home
1/5/2022
Charleston (SC)
-
Home
1/9/2022
JMU
-
Away
1/11/2022
Towson
-
Away
1/15/2022
Delaware
-
Home
Elon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
North Carolina
L 80-63
Away
12/15/2021
Winthrop
W 63-61
Home
12/18/2021
Duke
L 87-56
Away
12/21/2021
Arkansas
L 81-55
Away
12/29/2021
Northeastern
W 79-62
Home
12/31/2021
Hofstra
-
Home
1/5/2022
William & Mary
-
Home
1/9/2022
Charleston (SC)
-
Away
1/11/2022
UNC Wilmington
-
Away
1/15/2022
Towson
-
Home
1/17/2022
JMU
-
Home
