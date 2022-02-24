Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Darlinstone Dubar (0) shoots the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Hofstra Pride (19-9, 11-4 CAA) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Elon Phoenix (8-21, 5-11 CAA) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Hofstra vs. Elon

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Arena: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Favorite Spread Total Hofstra -14 145.5 points

Key Stats for Hofstra vs. Elon

The Pride record 5.0 more points per game (78.3) than the Phoenix give up (73.3).

The Phoenix average just 4.9 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Pride give up (71.8).

The Pride make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

The Phoenix have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points less than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Pride have averaged.

Hofstra Players to Watch

Darlinstone Dubar posts 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 54.9% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Ray puts up 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Zach Cooks posts 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 29.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Omar Silverio posts 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 38.1% from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Elon Players to Watch