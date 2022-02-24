Skip to main content

How to Watch Elon vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Darlinstone Dubar (0) shoots the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Darlinstone Dubar (0) shoots the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Hofstra Pride (19-9, 11-4 CAA) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Elon Phoenix (8-21, 5-11 CAA) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Hofstra vs. Elon

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY
  • Arena: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hofstra vs Elon Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hofstra

-14

145.5 points

Key Stats for Hofstra vs. Elon

  • The Pride record 5.0 more points per game (78.3) than the Phoenix give up (73.3).
  • The Phoenix average just 4.9 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Pride give up (71.8).
  • The Pride make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
  • The Phoenix have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points less than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Pride have averaged.

Hofstra Players to Watch

  • Darlinstone Dubar posts 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 54.9% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jalen Ray puts up 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Zach Cooks posts 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 29.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Omar Silverio posts 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 38.1% from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Elon Players to Watch

  • Michael Graham is the Phoenix's top rebounder (6.7 per game), and he posts 8.9 points and 0.7 assists.
  • The Phoenix get 12.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Hunter McIntosh.
  • Hunter Woods gives the Phoenix 5.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Zac Ervin is putting up 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 37.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Elon at Hofstra

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) defends during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates with the puck during overtime against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17700223
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Bulls

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Dec 23, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17501363
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Timberwolves

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) wait for a jump ball during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) wait for a jump ball during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy