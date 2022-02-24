How to Watch Elon vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Hofstra Pride (19-9, 11-4 CAA) will look to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Elon Phoenix (8-21, 5-11 CAA) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Hofstra vs. Elon
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hofstra
-14
145.5 points
Key Stats for Hofstra vs. Elon
- The Pride record 5.0 more points per game (78.3) than the Phoenix give up (73.3).
- The Phoenix average just 4.9 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Pride give up (71.8).
- The Pride make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- The Phoenix have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points less than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Pride have averaged.
Hofstra Players to Watch
- Darlinstone Dubar posts 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 54.9% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jalen Ray puts up 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Zach Cooks posts 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 29.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Omar Silverio posts 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 38.1% from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
Elon Players to Watch
- Michael Graham is the Phoenix's top rebounder (6.7 per game), and he posts 8.9 points and 0.7 assists.
- The Phoenix get 12.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Hunter McIntosh.
- Hunter Woods gives the Phoenix 5.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Zac Ervin is putting up 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 37.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.
How To Watch
February
24
2022
Elon at Hofstra
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)