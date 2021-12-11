In his first season, new head coach Hubert Davis has North Carolina playing well entering conference play as the team faces Elon.

This season, the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-2) have started the season off well with both losses coming to ranked teams. They started ACC play with a win and now pivot over to four more games out of conference, starting with Elon (2-7), before getting back to facing off against their old rivals with their new coach.

How to Watch Elon at North Carolina in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC Network (G)

Live Stream Elon at North Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last week the Tar Heels kicked off ACC play with a dominant second half against the Yellow Jackets, led by RJ Davis.

This season the Tar Heels have been led by a quartet of two sophomores, a junior and a senior. Hubert Davis is relying on his leaders with experience.

Senior Brady Manek is coming off the bench to the tune of 14.1 points and 6.0 rebounds. He is on pace to be the sixth man of the year in the ACC or potentially in the NCAA. Caleb Love is leading the team in scoring with 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

This season the Tar Heels are marksmen, shooting 43.3% from behind the arc (No. 3 in the NCAA) with five of their six top scorers shooting at least 40% from three this season.

That is going to pose a challenge for Elon, who is the worst in the NCAA at defending the three point line, giving up 42.8% shooting to opponents. If those two variables collide, this is going to be a long, long night for Elon.

