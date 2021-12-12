Publish date:
How to Watch Elon vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Elon Phoenix (2-7) will try to break a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Dean Smith Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
North Carolina
-21
151.5 points
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Elon
- The 81.3 points per game the Tar Heels score are just 4.2 more points than the Phoenix give up (77.1).
- The Phoenix's 73.1 points per game are equal to what the Tar Heels give up.
- The Tar Heels are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Phoenix allow to opponents.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot posts a team-high 9.9 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 15 points and 1.6 assists, shooting 64.1% from the field.
- Brady Manek puts up 14.1 points, 6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 50.6% from the field and 41.5% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- RJ Davis posts 14.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 51.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Dawson Garcia puts up 10 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Elon Players to Watch
- Darius Burford is No. 1 on the Phoenix in assists (3.4 per game), and posts 10.7 points and 4.4 rebounds. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Hunter Woods is putting up 8 points, 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 39.2% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.
- Torrence Watson is the Phoenix's top scorer (13.8 points per game), and he posts 1.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds.
- Zac Ervin gives the Phoenix 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Hunter McIntosh is averaging 10.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.
