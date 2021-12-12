Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and guard Leaky Black (1) and guard R.J. Davis (4) react on the sidelines in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Elon Phoenix (2-7) will try to break a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Dean Smith Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Elon

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Dean Smith Center

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -21 151.5 points

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Elon

The 81.3 points per game the Tar Heels score are just 4.2 more points than the Phoenix give up (77.1).

The Phoenix's 73.1 points per game are equal to what the Tar Heels give up.

The Tar Heels are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Phoenix allow to opponents.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot posts a team-high 9.9 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 15 points and 1.6 assists, shooting 64.1% from the field.

Brady Manek puts up 14.1 points, 6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 50.6% from the field and 41.5% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

RJ Davis posts 14.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 51.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dawson Garcia puts up 10 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Elon Players to Watch