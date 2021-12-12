Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Elon vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and guard Leaky Black (1) and guard R.J. Davis (4) react on the sidelines in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Elon Phoenix (2-7) will try to break a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Dean Smith Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Elon

    North Carolina vs Elon Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    North Carolina

    -21

    151.5 points

    Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Elon

    • The 81.3 points per game the Tar Heels score are just 4.2 more points than the Phoenix give up (77.1).
    • The Phoenix's 73.1 points per game are equal to what the Tar Heels give up.
    • The Tar Heels are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Phoenix allow to opponents.

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Armando Bacot posts a team-high 9.9 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 15 points and 1.6 assists, shooting 64.1% from the field.
    • Brady Manek puts up 14.1 points, 6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 50.6% from the field and 41.5% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • RJ Davis posts 14.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 51.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Dawson Garcia puts up 10 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    Elon Players to Watch

    • Darius Burford is No. 1 on the Phoenix in assists (3.4 per game), and posts 10.7 points and 4.4 rebounds. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Hunter Woods is putting up 8 points, 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 39.2% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.
    • Torrence Watson is the Phoenix's top scorer (13.8 points per game), and he posts 1.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds.
    • Zac Ervin gives the Phoenix 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Hunter McIntosh is averaging 10.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Elon at North Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

