Two teams at the bottom of the CAA will finish the regular season today.

Elon was on a four-game losing streak before beating Hofstra in its last outing. Northeastern was also on a four-game losing streak before beating William & Mary 62-28 on Thursday.

How to Watch the Elon Phoenix vs Northeastern Huskies today:

Match Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Both of these teams have struggled significantly this season and are hoping to finish the season on a positive note.

The Phoenix beat Northeastern earlier in the season by a score of 79-62. It's always a challenge to beat a team multiple times in one season, so the Huskies will hope to prevent that from happening.

UNCW looks like it will win the CAA, but Towson is one game behind. This should be a good matchup between Northeastern and Elon due to both teams playing for pride. A tournament bid isn't in the plans for this season, but ending the season on a winning streak would be good for two teams that were not good this year.

Tune into CBSSN today at 12 p.m. ET to see this conference showdown.

