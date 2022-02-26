Skip to main content

How to Watch Elon vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 21, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Elon Phoenix forward Michael Graham (21) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trey Wade (3) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Northeastern Huskies (8-20, 2-15 CAA) host the Elon Phoenix (9-21, 6-11 CAA) in a matchup of CAA rivals at Matthews Arena, beginning at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Elon

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Matthews Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Northeastern vs Elon Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Northeastern

-4.5

129.5 points

Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Elon

  • The 64.6 points per game the Huskies record are 8.1 fewer points than the Phoenix give up (72.7).
  • The Phoenix's 67.4 points per game are only two fewer points than the 69.4 the Huskies give up to opponents.
  • The Huskies make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
  • The Phoenix's 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Huskies have allowed to their opponents.

Northeastern Players to Watch

  • Chris Doherty averages a team-best 9.2 rebounds per game. He is also posting 11.4 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 56.6% from the floor.
  • Nikola Djogo puts up 12 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Jahmyl Telfort averages 12.9 points and 1.9 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.8 rebounds, shooting 42.5% from the field and 26% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Shaquille Walters is tops on his team in assists per contest (2.5), and also posts 11.1 points and 4.4 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Jason Strong posts 5.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the floor.

Elon Players to Watch

  • Michael Graham is the Phoenix's top rebounder (6.8 per game), and he puts up 9 points and 0.7 assists.
  • Hunter McIntosh is putting up 12.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, making 37.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.
  • Hunter Woods is averaging 5.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 34.4% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.
  • Zac Ervin is averaging 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 37.1% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Elon at Northeastern

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

