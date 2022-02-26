How to Watch Elon vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 21, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Elon Phoenix forward Michael Graham (21) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trey Wade (3) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Northeastern Huskies (8-20, 2-15 CAA) host the Elon Phoenix (9-21, 6-11 CAA) in a matchup of CAA rivals at Matthews Arena, beginning at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Elon

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Matthews Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Northeastern -4.5 129.5 points

Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Elon

The 64.6 points per game the Huskies record are 8.1 fewer points than the Phoenix give up (72.7).

The Phoenix's 67.4 points per game are only two fewer points than the 69.4 the Huskies give up to opponents.

The Huskies make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

The Phoenix's 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Huskies have allowed to their opponents.

Northeastern Players to Watch

Chris Doherty averages a team-best 9.2 rebounds per game. He is also posting 11.4 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 56.6% from the floor.

Nikola Djogo puts up 12 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jahmyl Telfort averages 12.9 points and 1.9 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.8 rebounds, shooting 42.5% from the field and 26% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Shaquille Walters is tops on his team in assists per contest (2.5), and also posts 11.1 points and 4.4 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jason Strong posts 5.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the floor.

Elon Players to Watch