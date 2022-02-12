How to Watch Evansville at Southern Illinois in Men's College Basketball

On Saturday in college basketball action, Evansville will hit the road to face off against Southern Illinois.

The 2021-22 college basketball season will continue forward with a great schedule of games for fans to watch on Saturday. With March Madness almost here, teams are making their late-season pushes trying to get into the tournament. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature Evansville hitting the road to take on Southern Illinois, although neither team will be headed to the tournament.

How to Watch the Evansville Purple Aces at Southern Illinois Salukis Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Coming into tonight's game, the Purple Aces are just 6-17 and are simply looking to pick up a few wins to end the season on a positive note. Evansville has struggled on both sides of the court, but this road win would feel very good. Last time out, the Purple Aces ended up losing to Indiana State by a final score of 80-77.

On the other side of the court, the Salukis haven't fared too much better. They are 12-13 and are not going to play postseason ball this year. Southern Illinois is fresh off of a 53-44 loss against Northern Iowa in their last game.

While neither of these two teams will be tournament-bound, they should put on an entertaining game. Both teams are fairly evenly matched. Make sure to tune in if you enjoy a good basketball team between two teams hungry for a win.

