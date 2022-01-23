How to Watch Evansville vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Evansville Purple Aces (4-13, 0-6 MVC) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Illinois State Redbirds (10-9, 3-3 MVC) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Ford Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Evansville vs. Illinois State

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Arena: Ford Center

Key Stats for Evansville vs. Illinois State

The 79.5 points per game the Redbirds score are 10 more points than the Purple Aces allow (69.5).

The Purple Aces' 59.5 points per game are 17.6 fewer points than the 77.1 the Redbirds allow.

The Redbirds are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 49.4% the Purple Aces allow to opponents.

The Purple Aces have shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points less than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Redbirds have averaged.

Illinois State Players to Watch

The Redbirds scoring leader is Antonio Reeves, who averages 20.2 per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Illinois State's leading rebounder is Sy Chatman averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Mark Freeman and his 3.5 assists per game.

The Redbirds get the most three-point shooting production out of Reeves, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Howard Fleming Jr. and Kendall Lewis lead Illinois State on the defensive end, with Fleming leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Lewis in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Evansville Players to Watch

The Purple Aces' Shamar Givance puts up enough points (14.1 per game) and assists (3.7 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Jawaun Newton's stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 14.1 points and 1.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Evansville rebounding leaderboard.

Noah Frederking is dependable from three-point range and leads the Purple Aces with 1.6 made threes per game.

Givance (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Evansville while Evan Kuhlman (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Illinois State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/2/2022 Valparaiso L 81-76 Away 1/12/2022 Drake L 86-75 Away 1/16/2022 Bradley W 74-65 Home 1/19/2022 Missouri State L 88-63 Away 1/21/2022 Evansville W 94-56 Home 1/23/2022 Evansville - Away 1/26/2022 Drake - Home 1/29/2022 Northern Iowa - Away 2/2/2022 Loyola Chicago - Away 2/5/2022 Southern Illinois - Home 2/9/2022 Valparaiso - Home

