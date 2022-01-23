Skip to main content

How to Watch Evansville vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 25, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Justice Sueing (14) dribbles while defended by Illinois State Redbirds guard Antonio Reeves (12) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Evansville Purple Aces (4-13, 0-6 MVC) will look to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Illinois State Redbirds (10-9, 3-3 MVC) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Ford Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Evansville vs. Illinois State

Key Stats for Evansville vs. Illinois State

  • The 79.5 points per game the Redbirds score are 10 more points than the Purple Aces allow (69.5).
  • The Purple Aces' 59.5 points per game are 17.6 fewer points than the 77.1 the Redbirds allow.
  • The Redbirds are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 49.4% the Purple Aces allow to opponents.
  • The Purple Aces have shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points less than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Redbirds have averaged.

Illinois State Players to Watch

  • The Redbirds scoring leader is Antonio Reeves, who averages 20.2 per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
  • Illinois State's leading rebounder is Sy Chatman averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Mark Freeman and his 3.5 assists per game.
  • The Redbirds get the most three-point shooting production out of Reeves, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
  • Howard Fleming Jr. and Kendall Lewis lead Illinois State on the defensive end, with Fleming leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Lewis in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Evansville Players to Watch

  • The Purple Aces' Shamar Givance puts up enough points (14.1 per game) and assists (3.7 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Jawaun Newton's stat line of 5.9 rebounds, 14.1 points and 1.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Evansville rebounding leaderboard.
  • Noah Frederking is dependable from three-point range and leads the Purple Aces with 1.6 made threes per game.
  • Givance (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Evansville while Evan Kuhlman (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Illinois State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Valparaiso

L 81-76

Away

1/12/2022

Drake

L 86-75

Away

1/16/2022

Bradley

W 74-65

Home

1/19/2022

Missouri State

L 88-63

Away

1/21/2022

Evansville

W 94-56

Home

1/23/2022

Evansville

-

Away

1/26/2022

Drake

-

Home

1/29/2022

Northern Iowa

-

Away

2/2/2022

Loyola Chicago

-

Away

2/5/2022

Southern Illinois

-

Home

2/9/2022

Valparaiso

-

Home

Evansville Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Northern Iowa

L 83-61

Away

1/8/2022

Drake

L 60-59

Home

1/12/2022

Bradley

L 79-47

Away

1/18/2022

Loyola Chicago

L 77-48

Home

1/21/2022

Illinois State

L 94-56

Away

1/23/2022

Illinois State

-

Home

1/26/2022

Northern Iowa

-

Home

1/29/2022

Missouri State

-

Away

2/2/2022

Valparaiso

-

Away

2/5/2022

Bradley

-

Home

2/8/2022

Indiana State

-

Away

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Illinois State at Evansville

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

