Loyola Chicago is looking to take care of business today against an Evansville team that has lost five straight games.

The Ramblers of Loyola Chicago have been at the top of the conference all year and don't look to be giving that position up any time soon.

How to Watch Evansville vs Loyola Chicago Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Live stream the Evansville vs Loyola Chicago game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Evansville has been near the bottom of the conference and looking to try to salvage what's left of the season.

There are only two games left in the regular season for both of these teams, and the Ramblers have won three of their last four games.

The first time these two teams met this season, it ended in a blowout 77-48 win for the Ramblers. They will look to replicate that today. The last victory for Evansville was at the beginning of February, and the Purple Aces are searching for any win they can get.

The Ramblers will try to finish the season on a high note, as Evansville seeks to pull off the upset against the best team in the MVC.

Tune into NBC Sports Chicago Plus tonight at 8 p.m. ET to see who will come out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.