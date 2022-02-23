Skip to main content

How to Watch Evansville in Men's College Basketball at Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Loyola Chicago is looking to take care of business today against an Evansville team that has lost five straight games.

The Ramblers of Loyola Chicago have been at the top of the conference all year and don't look to be giving that position up any time soon.

How to Watch Evansville vs Loyola Chicago Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Live stream the Evansville vs Loyola Chicago game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Evansville has been near the bottom of the conference and looking to try to salvage what's left of the season. 

There are only two games left in the regular season for both of these teams, and the Ramblers have won three of their last four games.

The first time these two teams met this season, it ended in a blowout 77-48 win for the Ramblers. They will look to replicate that today. The last victory for Evansville was at the beginning of February, and the Purple Aces are searching for any win they can get.

The Ramblers will try to finish the season on a high note, as Evansville seeks to pull off the upset against the best team in the MVC.

Tune into NBC Sports Chicago Plus tonight at 8 p.m. ET to see who will come out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Evansville vs Loyola Chicago

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago Plus
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17723231
College Basketball

How to Watch Wake Forest at Clemson in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
4 minutes ago
USATSI_17230629
MLS

How to Watch Colorado Rapids vs. Comunicaciones

By Christine Brown
4 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) and forward Aljaz Kunc (5) and guard Izaiah Brockington (1) react during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

West Virginia vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (right) shoots the ball against Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) and forward Dylan Disu (4) in the first half at the Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via USA TODAY NETWORK
College Basketball

TCU vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) and forward Aljaz Kunc (5) and guard Izaiah Brockington (1) react during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Iowa State vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Iowa forward Filip Rebraca (0) shoots a basket as Michigan center Hunter Dickinson defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220217 Michigan Iowa Mbb 010 Jpg
College Basketball

Michigan vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) gets a hand on the ball dribbled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Blake Wesley (0) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wake Forest vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; UNI Panthers guard AJ Green (4) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Prentiss Hubb (3) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boston College vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy