How to Watch Evansville vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Southern Illinois Salukis guard Steven Verplancken Jr. (22) dribbles against Loyola (Il) Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first half at Joseph J. Gentile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Evansville Purple Aces (6-21, 2-14 MVC) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (21-6, 12-4 MVC) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Evansville

Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Joseph J. Gentile Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Loyola Chicago -20.5 124.5 points

Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Evansville

The Ramblers score only 4.3 more points per game (73.6) than the Purple Aces allow (69.3).

The Purple Aces' 59.5 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 62.6 the Ramblers give up to opponents.

The Ramblers are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Purple Aces allow to opponents.

The Purple Aces are shooting 39.8% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 42.1% the Ramblers' opponents have shot this season.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Lucas Williamson is tops on the Ramblers with 13.7 points per contest and 4.8 rebounds, while also averaging 3.0 assists.

Braden Norris paces his team in assists per contest (4.1), and also averages 10.1 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Aher Uguak posts 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the field.

Chris Knight posts 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Ryan Schwieger posts 8.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Evansville Players to Watch