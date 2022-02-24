Skip to main content

How to Watch Evansville vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Southern Illinois Salukis guard Steven Verplancken Jr. (22) dribbles against Loyola (Il) Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first half at Joseph J. Gentile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Evansville Purple Aces (6-21, 2-14 MVC) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (21-6, 12-4 MVC) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Evansville

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
Loyola Chicago vs Evansville Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Loyola Chicago

-20.5

124.5 points

Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Evansville

  • The Ramblers score only 4.3 more points per game (73.6) than the Purple Aces allow (69.3).
  • The Purple Aces' 59.5 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 62.6 the Ramblers give up to opponents.
  • The Ramblers are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Purple Aces allow to opponents.
  • The Purple Aces are shooting 39.8% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 42.1% the Ramblers' opponents have shot this season.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

  • Lucas Williamson is tops on the Ramblers with 13.7 points per contest and 4.8 rebounds, while also averaging 3.0 assists.
  • Braden Norris paces his team in assists per contest (4.1), and also averages 10.1 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Aher Uguak posts 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the field.
  • Chris Knight posts 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Ryan Schwieger posts 8.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Evansville Players to Watch

  • Jawaun Newton leads the Purple Aces in rebounding (5.7 per game), and puts up 13.3 points and 1.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Evan Kuhlman is putting up 6.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 35.1% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.
  • Noah Frederking is posting 6.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 34.5% of his shots from the field and 29.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.
  • Blaise Beauchamp is posting 7.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 40.0% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Evansville at Loyola-Chicago

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
