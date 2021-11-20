How to Watch Fairfield at Sacred Heart in Men's College Basketball

Fairfield's two universities meet on Saturday in a men's college basketball contest when Fairfield and Sacred Heart face off.

The Sacred Heart men's basketball team (2-2) will host cross-town rival Fairfield (1-2) on Saturday in a non-conference game.

How to Watch Fairfield at Sacred Heart in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Fairfield lost its first two games against Providence and Boston College by single digits, then got its first win in a 110-55 blowout over Medgar Evers.

Seven Stags players scored in double figures, led by 14 points each from Makai Willis and Jalen Leach. The team made 15 threes in the win.

TJ Long was named MAAC Rookie of the Week this past week.

Sacred Heart opened the season with a win over La Salle, then dropped games to Providence and Binghamton before beating Fisher 109-49 last time out.

Tyler Thomas leads the team in scoring at 21.5 points per game on 42.9% shooting. He's second on the team in rebounding and assists, with Nico Galette leading in boards and Bryce Johnson in dishes.

Despite these teams residing in the same city, the teams haven't met since 2016. Fairfield has won all seven of the games between these teams.

