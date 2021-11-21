Publish date:
How to Watch Fairfield vs. Sacred Heart: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-2) face the Fairfield Stags (1-2) at William H. Pitt Center on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: William H. Pitt Center
- Arena: William H. Pitt Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Fairfield
-1.5
140 points
Key Stats for Sacred Heart vs. Fairfield
- Last year, the 61.8 points per game the Stags recorded were 13.2 fewer points than the Pioneers allowed (75.0).
- The Pioneers scored an average of 70.3 points per game last year, just 3.6 more points than the 66.7 the Stags allowed.
- Last season, the Stags had a 39.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.4% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Pioneers' opponents knocked down.
- The Pioneers' 41.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points lower than the Stags given up to their opponents (43.7%).
Fairfield Players to Watch
- Taj Benning averaged 12.0 points, 1.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game last year.
- Jesus Cruz put up 8.7 points, 1.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest last year.
- Jake Wojcik posted 13.5 points and 1.9 assists per game last year -- both team highs. He also averaged 3.4 rebounds and shot 41.0% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Caleb Green averaged a team-leading 2.8 assists per contest last year. He also posted 8.6 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 38.7% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Supreme Cook paced the Stags at 5.2 rebounds per contest last year, while also averaging 0.2 assists and 6.3 points.
Sacred Heart Players to Watch
- Tyler Thomas scored 19.1 points and dished out 2.9 assists per game last season.
- Cantavio Dutreil pulled down an average of 8.9 boards in each contest while scoring 7.1 points per game last season.
- Thomas hit an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Mike Sixsmith averaged 0.9 takeaways per game, while Dutreil compiled 0.7 rejections per contest.
