How to Watch Fairfield vs. Saint Peter's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

MAAC foes square off when the Fairfield Stags (12-14, 6-9 MAAC) host the Saint Peter's Peacocks (11-10, 9-5 MAAC) at Webster Bank Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, February 18, 2022.

How to Watch Fairfield vs. Saint Peter's

Key Stats for Fairfield vs. Saint Peter's

  • The Stags score 69.8 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 64.2 the Peacocks give up.
  • The Peacocks score an average of 66.8 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 66.4 the Stags allow to opponents.
  • The Stags make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Peacocks have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

Fairfield Players to Watch

  • Taj Benning leads the Stags in scoring, tallying 11.2 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
  • Fairfield's leading rebounder is Supreme Cook averaging 8.1 boards per game and its best passer is Caleb Green and his 2.8 assists per game.
  • Jake Wojcik leads the Stags in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Wojcik is Fairfield's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Cook leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

  • Daryl Banks III averages 11.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Peacocks.
  • Saint Peter's leader in rebounds is Fousseyni Drame with 7.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Matthew Lee with 3.1 per game.
  • Banks averages 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Peacocks.
  • KC Ndefo's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (2.6 blocks per game) pace Saint Peter's on defense.

Fairfield Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Siena

L 62-56

Home

2/9/2022

Quinnipiac

L 69-60

Home

2/12/2022

Niagara

W 73-53

Home

2/14/2022

Canisius

W 80-76

Home

2/16/2022

Manhattan

L 74-67

Home

2/18/2022

Saint Peter's

-

Home

2/20/2022

Iona

-

Away

2/27/2022

Manhattan

-

Away

3/3/2022

Rider

-

Home

3/5/2022

Saint Peter's

-

Away

Saint Peter's Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/30/2022

Iona

L 85-77

Away

2/4/2022

Quinnipiac

W 83-74

Home

2/6/2022

Marist

W 66-50

Home

2/11/2022

Rider

L 58-49

Home

2/15/2022

Iona

L 70-61

Home

2/18/2022

Fairfield

-

Away

2/20/2022

Siena

-

Away

2/25/2022

Monmouth

-

Away

2/27/2022

Niagara

-

Home

3/1/2022

Manhattan

-

Away

3/5/2022

Fairfield

-

Home

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Saint Peter's at Fairfield

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
