How to Watch Fairfield vs. Saint Peter's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MAAC foes square off when the Fairfield Stags (12-14, 6-9 MAAC) host the Saint Peter's Peacocks (11-10, 9-5 MAAC) at Webster Bank Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, February 18, 2022.
How to Watch Fairfield vs. Saint Peter's
- Game Day: Friday, February 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Webster Bank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Fairfield vs. Saint Peter's
- The Stags score 69.8 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 64.2 the Peacocks give up.
- The Peacocks score an average of 66.8 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 66.4 the Stags allow to opponents.
- The Stags make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Peacocks have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
Fairfield Players to Watch
- Taj Benning leads the Stags in scoring, tallying 11.2 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Fairfield's leading rebounder is Supreme Cook averaging 8.1 boards per game and its best passer is Caleb Green and his 2.8 assists per game.
- Jake Wojcik leads the Stags in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Wojcik is Fairfield's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Cook leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Saint Peter's Players to Watch
- Daryl Banks III averages 11.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Peacocks.
- Saint Peter's leader in rebounds is Fousseyni Drame with 7.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Matthew Lee with 3.1 per game.
- Banks averages 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Peacocks.
- KC Ndefo's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (2.6 blocks per game) pace Saint Peter's on defense.
Fairfield Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
Siena
L 62-56
Home
2/9/2022
Quinnipiac
L 69-60
Home
2/12/2022
Niagara
W 73-53
Home
2/14/2022
Canisius
W 80-76
Home
2/16/2022
Manhattan
L 74-67
Home
2/18/2022
Saint Peter's
-
Home
2/20/2022
Iona
-
Away
2/27/2022
Manhattan
-
Away
3/3/2022
Rider
-
Home
3/5/2022
Saint Peter's
-
Away
Saint Peter's Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/30/2022
Iona
L 85-77
Away
2/4/2022
Quinnipiac
W 83-74
Home
2/6/2022
Marist
W 66-50
Home
2/11/2022
Rider
L 58-49
Home
2/15/2022
Iona
L 70-61
Home
2/18/2022
Fairfield
-
Away
2/20/2022
Siena
-
Away
2/25/2022
Monmouth
-
Away
2/27/2022
Niagara
-
Home
3/1/2022
Manhattan
-
Away
3/5/2022
Fairfield
-
Home
