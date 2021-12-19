Fairfield looks to win its sixth straight game on Sunday afternoon when it visits UMass to take on the Minutemen

Fairfield might be the best team nobody is talking about this season. The Stags have quietly won five straight games and are now 8-3 on the year. Their three losses have been by eight or fewer points and they played both Providence and Boston College extremely tough.

How to Watch Fairfield at UMass in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Stags have been playing great basketball and will head to UMass on Sunday afternoon looking to pick up their sixth straight win and an upset of the Minutemen.

UMass will look to slow down Fairfield's great story and snap its long winning streak.

The Minutemen will need to snap a two-game losing streak if they want to send the Stags home with a loss.

UMass got hot, winning four of five including big wins over Rutgers and Harvard, but have since lost to both Northeastern and North Texas. The back-to-back losses have dropped its record to 6-5 on the year.

Sunday the Minutemen will look to snap out of their slump and slow down a red-hot Fairfield team.

