How to Watch Fairfield vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UMass Minutemen (6-5) will try to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Fairfield Stags (8-3) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at William D. Mullins Center. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UMass vs. Fairfield
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: William D. Mullins Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UMass
-4.5
146.5 points
Key Stats for UMass vs. Fairfield
- The 79.8 points per game the Minutemen average are 14.3 more points than the Stags allow (65.5).
- The Stags score just two fewer points per game (76.5) than the Minutemen allow (78.5).
- The Minutemen make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Stags have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
UMass Players to Watch
- Trent Buttrick paces his team in rebounds per game (4.6), and also averages 12.2 points and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Rich Kelly is averaging 12.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game.
- CJ Kelly averages 13.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- T.J. Weeks puts up 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Fairfield Players to Watch
- Taj Benning is putting up a team-best 11.7 points per game. And he is delivering 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- Supreme Cook is the Stags' top rebounder (7.5 per game), and he averages 9.8 points and 0.6 assists.
- The Stags get 10.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Jake Wojcik.
- Caleb Green is the Stags' top assist man (3.6 per game), and he delivers 7.6 points and 2.4 rebounds.
- Jesus Cruz gets the Stags 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
