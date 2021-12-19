Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass Minutemen (6-5) will try to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Fairfield Stags (8-3) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at William D. Mullins Center. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UMass vs. Fairfield

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: William D. Mullins Center

Favorite Spread Total UMass -4.5 146.5 points

Key Stats for UMass vs. Fairfield

The 79.8 points per game the Minutemen average are 14.3 more points than the Stags allow (65.5).

The Stags score just two fewer points per game (76.5) than the Minutemen allow (78.5).

The Minutemen make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Stags have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

UMass Players to Watch

Trent Buttrick paces his team in rebounds per game (4.6), and also averages 12.2 points and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Rich Kelly is averaging 12.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game.

CJ Kelly averages 13.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

T.J. Weeks puts up 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Fairfield Players to Watch