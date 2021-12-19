Skip to main content
    How to Watch Fairfield vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The UMass Minutemen (6-5) will try to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Fairfield Stags (8-3) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at William D. Mullins Center. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UMass vs. Fairfield

    UMass vs Fairfield Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    UMass

    -4.5

    146.5 points

    Key Stats for UMass vs. Fairfield

    • The 79.8 points per game the Minutemen average are 14.3 more points than the Stags allow (65.5).
    • The Stags score just two fewer points per game (76.5) than the Minutemen allow (78.5).
    • The Minutemen make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Stags have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

    UMass Players to Watch

    • Trent Buttrick paces his team in rebounds per game (4.6), and also averages 12.2 points and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Rich Kelly is averaging 12.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game.
    • CJ Kelly averages 13.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • T.J. Weeks puts up 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    Fairfield Players to Watch

    • Taj Benning is putting up a team-best 11.7 points per game. And he is delivering 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
    • Supreme Cook is the Stags' top rebounder (7.5 per game), and he averages 9.8 points and 0.6 assists.
    • The Stags get 10.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Jake Wojcik.
    • Caleb Green is the Stags' top assist man (3.6 per game), and he delivers 7.6 points and 2.4 rebounds.
    • Jesus Cruz gets the Stags 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Fairfield at Massachusetts

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17329511
