Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Merrimack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Merrimack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Merrimack Warriors (7-8, 0-0 NEC) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-10, 0-0 NEC) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Rothman Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Merrimack
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: Rothman Center
Key Stats for Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Merrimack
- The Knights put up 55.8 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 63.2 the Warriors give up.
- The Warriors average 14.2 fewer points per game (58.6) than the Knights allow (72.8).
- The Knights make 37.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
- The Warriors have shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points below the 47.7% shooting opponents of the Knights have averaged.
Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Knights is Brandon Rush, who scores 14.6 points and distributes 1.8 assists per game.
- Fairleigh Dickinson's best rebounder is John Square Jr., who averages 4.7 boards per game in addition to his 7.4 PPG average.
- Rush leads the Knights in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Joe Munden Jr. and Anquan Hill lead Fairleigh Dickinson on the defensive end, with Munden leading the team in steals averaging 0.8 per game and Hill in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Merrimack Players to Watch
- Jordan Minor sits on top of the Warriors leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
- Mikey Watkins dishes out more assists than any other Merrimack player with 3.2 per game. He also scores 9.2 points and pulls down 3.7 rebounds per game.
- Mykel Derring is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Warriors, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Merrimack's leader in steals is Watkins with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Minor with 2.3 per game.
Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
La Salle
L 81-55
Away
12/15/2021
Fairfield
L 72-54
Home
12/18/2021
Virginia
L 82-49
Away
12/29/2021
Mount St. Mary's
W 2-0
Away
12/31/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
W 70-62
Away
1/6/2022
Merrimack
-
Home
1/8/2022
Bryant
-
Home
1/15/2022
Sacred Heart
-
Away
1/17/2022
Wagner
-
Away
1/21/2022
Saint Francis (BKN)
-
Home
1/23/2022
LIU
-
Home
Merrimack Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/9/2021
Gonzaga
L 80-55
Away
12/12/2021
Indiana
L 81-49
Away
12/21/2021
Maine
W 49-47
Away
12/29/2021
Saint Francis (BKN)
W 74-64
Home
12/31/2021
LIU
W 82-77
Home
1/6/2022
Fairleigh Dickinson
-
Away
1/8/2022
Cent. Conn. St.
-
Away
1/15/2022
Saint Francis (PA)
-
Home
1/17/2022
Mount St. Mary's
-
Home
1/21/2022
Bryant
-
Home
1/23/2022
Wagner
-
Home