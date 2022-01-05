Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Merrimack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Merrimack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 18, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball as Fairleigh Dickinson Knights forward John Square Jr. (32) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Merrimack Warriors (7-8, 0-0 NEC) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-10, 0-0 NEC) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Rothman Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Merrimack

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Arena: Rothman Center

Rothman Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Merrimack

The Knights put up 55.8 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 63.2 the Warriors give up.

The Warriors average 14.2 fewer points per game (58.6) than the Knights allow (72.8).

The Knights make 37.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

The Warriors have shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points below the 47.7% shooting opponents of the Knights have averaged.

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Knights is Brandon Rush, who scores 14.6 points and distributes 1.8 assists per game.

Fairleigh Dickinson's best rebounder is John Square Jr., who averages 4.7 boards per game in addition to his 7.4 PPG average.

Rush leads the Knights in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Joe Munden Jr. and Anquan Hill lead Fairleigh Dickinson on the defensive end, with Munden leading the team in steals averaging 0.8 per game and Hill in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Merrimack Players to Watch

Jordan Minor sits on top of the Warriors leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Mikey Watkins dishes out more assists than any other Merrimack player with 3.2 per game. He also scores 9.2 points and pulls down 3.7 rebounds per game.

Mykel Derring is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Warriors, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

Merrimack's leader in steals is Watkins with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Minor with 2.3 per game.

Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/7/2021 La Salle L 81-55 Away 12/15/2021 Fairfield L 72-54 Home 12/18/2021 Virginia L 82-49 Away 12/29/2021 Mount St. Mary's W 2-0 Away 12/31/2021 Saint Francis (PA) W 70-62 Away 1/6/2022 Merrimack - Home 1/8/2022 Bryant - Home 1/15/2022 Sacred Heart - Away 1/17/2022 Wagner - Away 1/21/2022 Saint Francis (BKN) - Home 1/23/2022 LIU - Home

Merrimack Schedule