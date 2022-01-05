Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Merrimack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Merrimack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball as Fairleigh Dickinson Knights forward John Square Jr. (32) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Merrimack Warriors (7-8, 0-0 NEC) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-10, 0-0 NEC) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Rothman Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Merrimack

    Key Stats for Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Merrimack

    • The Knights put up 55.8 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 63.2 the Warriors give up.
    • The Warriors average 14.2 fewer points per game (58.6) than the Knights allow (72.8).
    • The Knights make 37.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
    • The Warriors have shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points below the 47.7% shooting opponents of the Knights have averaged.

    Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Knights is Brandon Rush, who scores 14.6 points and distributes 1.8 assists per game.
    • Fairleigh Dickinson's best rebounder is John Square Jr., who averages 4.7 boards per game in addition to his 7.4 PPG average.
    • Rush leads the Knights in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Joe Munden Jr. and Anquan Hill lead Fairleigh Dickinson on the defensive end, with Munden leading the team in steals averaging 0.8 per game and Hill in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Merrimack Players to Watch

    • Jordan Minor sits on top of the Warriors leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
    • Mikey Watkins dishes out more assists than any other Merrimack player with 3.2 per game. He also scores 9.2 points and pulls down 3.7 rebounds per game.
    • Mykel Derring is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Warriors, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
    • Merrimack's leader in steals is Watkins with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Minor with 2.3 per game.

    Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    La Salle

    L 81-55

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Fairfield

    L 72-54

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Virginia

    L 82-49

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    W 2-0

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    W 70-62

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Merrimack

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Bryant

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Sacred Heart

    -

    Away

    1/17/2022

    Wagner

    -

    Away

    1/21/2022

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    -

    Home

    1/23/2022

    LIU

    -

    Home

    Merrimack Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/9/2021

    Gonzaga

    L 80-55

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Indiana

    L 81-49

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Maine

    W 49-47

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    W 74-64

    Home

    12/31/2021

    LIU

    W 82-77

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Cent. Conn. St.

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Saint Francis (PA)

    -

    Home

    1/17/2022

    Mount St. Mary's

    -

    Home

    1/21/2022

    Bryant

    -

    Home

    1/23/2022

    Wagner

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    Merrimack at Fairleigh Dickinson

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

