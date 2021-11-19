Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 10, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) defends as Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (4) drives to the basket against Northwestern Wildcats forward Robbie Beran (31) in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

    The Northwestern Wildcats (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-1) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Northwestern vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena
    Northwestern vs Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Northwestern

    -24.5

    146 points

    Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

    • Last year, the Wildcats averaged 70.3 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 78.8 the Knights gave up.
    • The Knights put up five more points per game last year (75) than the Wildcats gave up to opponents (70).
    • Last season, the Wildcats had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Knights' opponents made.
    • The Knights shot 45.1% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 42.8% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

    Northwestern Players to Watch

    • Pete Nance led the Wildcats at 6.8 rebounds per contest last year, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 11.1 points.
    • Chase Audige led the Wildcats with 12.3 points per game and 1.8 assists last season, while also posting 3.7 rebounds.
    • Boo Buie posted a team-best 4 assists per contest last season. He also posted 10.3 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 36.9% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Miller Kopp posted 11.3 points, 1.1 assists and 3 rebounds per contest last season.
    • Ryan Young put up 7.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last year. Defensively, he put up 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

    Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

    • Jahlil Jenkins scored 16.8 points and dished out 3.2 assists per game last season.
    • Elyjah Williams pulled down 7.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.9 points a contest.
    • Brandon Rush knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
    • Brandon Powell averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Williams compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
