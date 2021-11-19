Publish date:
How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northwestern Wildcats (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-1) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Northwestern
-24.5
146 points
Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
- Last year, the Wildcats averaged 70.3 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 78.8 the Knights gave up.
- The Knights put up five more points per game last year (75) than the Wildcats gave up to opponents (70).
- Last season, the Wildcats had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Knights' opponents made.
- The Knights shot 45.1% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 42.8% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Pete Nance led the Wildcats at 6.8 rebounds per contest last year, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 11.1 points.
- Chase Audige led the Wildcats with 12.3 points per game and 1.8 assists last season, while also posting 3.7 rebounds.
- Boo Buie posted a team-best 4 assists per contest last season. He also posted 10.3 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 36.9% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Miller Kopp posted 11.3 points, 1.1 assists and 3 rebounds per contest last season.
- Ryan Young put up 7.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last year. Defensively, he put up 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch
- Jahlil Jenkins scored 16.8 points and dished out 3.2 assists per game last season.
- Elyjah Williams pulled down 7.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.9 points a contest.
- Brandon Rush knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
- Brandon Powell averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Williams compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.
How To Watch
November
18
2021
Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)