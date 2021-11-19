How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern in Men's College Basketball

Northwestern looks to stay unbeaten as it hosts Fairleigh Dickinson in this college basketball matchup.

The Northwestern men's basketball team (3-0) will host Fairleigh Dickinson (0-1) on Thursday in the team's final game before next week's Legends Classic in New Jersey.

How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Northwestern comes into Thursday's game ranked 54th in the country in scoring offense at 86 points per game.

The Wildcats have been led in scoring by Pete Nance, who is averaging 17.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 56.8% from the floor. Boo Buie is adding 16.3 points per game as well as 7.3 assists and 2.3 steals per contest.

Northwestern features a graduate transfer from Fairleigh Dickinson, Elyjah Williams. Williams is playing 15.7 minutes per game so far, with averages of 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Fairleigh Dickinson has played just one game, a 93-49 loss to Seton Hall. Last week's game against Drexel was postponed due to a mechanical issue with the team's bus.

Brandon Rush scored 19 points in the loss, while Pier-Olivier Racine led the team in rebounds with six.

This is the second meeting of these programs, with Northwestern winning 80-53 in 2012.

Regional restrictions may apply.