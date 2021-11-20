Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (2-1) battle the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-2) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Carnesecca Arena
- Arena: Carnesecca Arena
Saint John's (NY)
-32.5
157 points
Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
- Last year, the 79.0 points per game the Red Storm put up were just 0.2 more points than the Knights allowed (78.8).
- The Knights put up an average of 75.0 points per game last year, only 1.7 fewer points than the 76.7 the Red Storm allowed to opponents.
- The Red Storm made 44.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points lower than the Knights allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- The Knights shot 45.1% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 46.3% the Red Storm's opponents shot last season.
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie paced his team in both points (18.3) and rebounds (6.8) per contest last season, and also put up 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Posh Alexander was tops on his team in assists per contest (4.0) last year, and also posted 10.1 points and 3.2 rebounds. Defensively, he put up 2.4 steals and 0.0 blocks.
- Isaih Moore put up 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he put up 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Rasheem Dunn put up 7.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game last season. At the other end, he posted 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Greg Williams Jr. averaged 9.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game last year. At the other end, he put up 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch
- Jahlil Jenkins scored 16.8 points and distributed 3.2 assists per game last season.
- Elyjah Williams averaged 7.6 boards per game in addition to his 13.9 PPG average.
- Brandon Rush knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
- Brandon Powell averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Elyjah Williams collected 1.5 blocks per contest.
