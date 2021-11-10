Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) drives the ball against St. John Red Storm guard Julian Champagnie (2) during the first half of a Big East tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-0) go up against the Seton Hall Pirates (0-0) at Prudential Center on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Prudential Center

Favorite Spread Total Seton Hall -26.5 148 points

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Last year, the Pirates scored 71.3 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 78.8 the Knights gave up.

The Knights put up an average of 75 points per game last year, 5.3 more points than the 69.7 the Pirates gave up.

The Pirates made 44.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points lower than the Knights allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

The Knights' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was two percentage points higher than the Pirates had given up to their opponents (43.1%).

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Sandro Mamukelashvili led the Pirates with 17.5 points per game and 7.6 rebounds last season, while also averaging 3.2 assists.

Jared Rhoden posted 14.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he averaged 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Shavar Reynolds was tops on his squad in assists per game (4.2) last season, and also put up 7.7 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he averaged 1.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Myles Cale posted 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game last season, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 36.9% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Ike Obiagu posted 4.9 points, 0.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch