St. John's looks to rebound after a loss to Indiana in NCAA men's basketball.

The St. John's men's basketball team (2–1) will host Fairleigh Dickinson (0–2) on Saturday in a nonconference contest.

How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson at St. John's in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream Fairleigh Dickinson at St. John's on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The winless Knights have faced some tough opponents, losing 93–49 to Seton Hall and then 82–46 to Northwestern. The team has yet to play a home game and won't until Dec. 15, when it returns to Hackensack to play Fairfield, ending a string of eight road contests to open the season.

Brandon Rush is the team's only player averaging double-digit points, as he is scoring 12.0 per game on 36.8% shooting.

St. John's is coming off a 76–74 loss to Indiana, the team's first defeat of the season after big wins over Mississippi Valley State and Saint Peter's. The Indiana game was the team's only non-conference road contest.

Julian Champagnie leads the team in scoring 24.7 points per game on 53.1% shooting, while Posh Alexander is averaging 13.3 points and 7.3 assists.

These teams last played in 2014, with St. John's coming away with a 74–52 victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.