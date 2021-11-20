Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson at St. John's in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    St. John's looks to rebound after a loss to Indiana in NCAA men's basketball.
    Author:

    The St. John's men's basketball team (2–1) will host Fairleigh Dickinson (0–2) on Saturday in a nonconference contest.

    How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson at St. John's in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 2

    Live Stream Fairleigh Dickinson at St. John's on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The winless Knights have faced some tough opponents, losing 93–49 to Seton Hall and then 82–46 to Northwestern. The team has yet to play a home game and won't until Dec. 15, when it returns to Hackensack to play Fairfield, ending a string of eight road contests to open the season.

    Brandon Rush is the team's only player averaging double-digit points, as he is scoring 12.0 per game on 36.8% shooting.

    St. John's is coming off a 76–74 loss to Indiana, the team's first defeat of the season after big wins over Mississippi Valley State and Saint Peter's. The Indiana game was the team's only non-conference road contest.

    Julian Champagnie leads the team in scoring 24.7 points per game on 53.1% shooting, while Posh Alexander is averaging 13.3 points and 7.3 assists.

    These teams last played in 2014, with St. John's coming away with a 74–52 victory.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2020

    Fairleigh Dickinson at St. John's

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Tennis
    World Team Tennis

    How to Watch Springfield Lasers vs. New York Empire

    36 seconds ago
    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) drives the ball against St. John Red Storm guard Julian Champagnie (2) during the first half of a Big East tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson at St. John's

    36 seconds ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Fairleigh Dickinson Knights guard Brandon Rush (2) drives to the basket as Seton Hall Pirates forward Tray Jackson (2) and guard Kadary Richmond (0) defend during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    36 seconds ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Fairleigh Dickinson Knights guard Brandon Rush (2) drives to the basket as Seton Hall Pirates forward Tray Jackson (2) and guard Kadary Richmond (0) defend during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    36 seconds ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) makes a toss to running back Abram Smith (7) against Texas Longhorns in the second half of an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Baylor vs. Kansas State

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith (7) tries to elude Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Justin Broiles (25) and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Baylor vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) looks for room to run against West Virginia Mountaineers safety Scottie Young (19) during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Kansas State vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    30 minutes ago
    sporting kansas city
    MLS

    How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

    1 hour ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) on the way to the basket during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy