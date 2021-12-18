Virginia looks to bounce back at losing to James Madison in its last game when it hosts Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday

Virginia has had a very strange start to the season. It has been upset by Navy and James Madison but the team has also defeated a very good Providence team by 18 points. The Cavaliers have also been blown out by Houston but lost by just one point to Iowa.

How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

The Cavaliers have struggled but have still found ways to be in some games. Their offense has not been very good in the early part of the season.

The up-and-down play has them just 6-4 on the year and badly needing a win before they get into the thick of ACC play.

Saturday they will look to get that win against a Fairleigh Dickson team that is still looking for its first win of the year.

The Knights have lost their first nine games of the year and only three of them have been by 10 or fewer.

It has been a tough start to the season and Saturday will be another tough game for them. The Knights aren't strangers to playing major conference opponents, but Saturday they will look to finally pull off that big upset.

