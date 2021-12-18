Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Virginia looks to bounce back at losing to James Madison in its last game when it hosts Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday
    Author:

    Virginia has had a very strange start to the season. It has been upset by Navy and James Madison but the team has also defeated a very good Providence team by 18 points. The Cavaliers have also been blown out by Houston but lost by just one point to Iowa.

    How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (National)

    Live stream the Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cavaliers have struggled but have still found ways to be in some games. Their offense has not been very good in the early part of the season.

    The up-and-down play has them just 6-4 on the year and badly needing a win before they get into the thick of ACC play.

    Saturday they will look to get that win against a Fairleigh Dickson team that is still looking for its first win of the year.

    The Knights have lost their first nine games of the year and only three of them have been by 10 or fewer.

    It has been a tough start to the season and Saturday will be another tough game for them. The Knights aren't strangers to playing major conference opponents, but Saturday they will look to finally pull off that big upset.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    panthers
    NHL

    How to Watch Panthers at Wild

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 2, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres with defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) and left wing Carter Verhaeghe (23) during the third period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Minnesota Wild vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) looks to score as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy (3) and goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) defend the net in the third period of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Florida Panthers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Anaheim, CA, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) shoots against Saint Josephs Hawks guard Cameron Brown (3) during the second half of the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch TCU at Georgetown

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Dallas Walton (13) drives to the net against Northern Colorado Bears guard Daylen Kountz (1) as guard D'Shawn Schwartz (5) and forward Kur Jockuch (15) defend in the first half at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Cal State Bakersfield at Colorado

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 4, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Montana State Bobcats quarterback Matthew McKay (1) hands off to running back Isaiah Ifanse (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch South Dakota State at Montana State in FCS College Football Playoffs.

    3 minutes ago
    May 16, 2021; Frisco, Texas, USA; South Dakota State Jackrabbits running back Isaiah Davis (22) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats during the Division I FCS Championship football game at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Montana State vs. South Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    CSU Bakersfield vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy